Adani Green Energy expands battery storage capacity to 3.37 GWh at Khavda

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has expanded its total operational Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity to 3.37 GWh at Khavda, Gujarat.

The company has expanded total operational BESS capacity to 3.37 GWh, including 1.37 GWh added in March 2026 at Khavda, where it is building 30 GW renewable energy park, of which 9.9 GW is already operational, the Adani Group entity said in a statement.

This is the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China and among the fastest executed globally, it added.

AGEL's 3.37 GWh BESS can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for an entire day, supporting peak electricity demand of cities like Indore, Chandigarh or the entire state of Goa.

It can also power more than 12 million LED bulbs continuously for ten hours.

The commissioning marks a major milestone in strengthening grid reliability, peak-hour supply and enabling renewable energy to deliver dependable, round-the-clock power at scale, AGEL said, adding that it plans to add over 10 GWh of battery storage capacity in FY27 and scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years.

"Large-scale energy storage will play a defining role in the next phase of India's clean energy transition. As renewable energy capacity scales rapidly, storage infrastructure becomes critical for delivering reliable, round-the-clock clean power. Our investments in battery storage reflect a long-term commitment to building future-ready clean energy infrastructure at global scale," Sagar Adani, Executive Director, AGEL, said.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and energy storage solutions. The company currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 19.7 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states.