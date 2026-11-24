Adani Group plans to invest more than $120 billion over the next five to six years across infrastructure, energy and data centres while seeking to keep net debt below 3.5 times earnings (Ebitda), according to a Jefferies research note on the group's annual conference.

The group is leaning on its financial record as it expands in power, ports, transmission and data centres.

At its annual investor conference, the group said its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio had declined from a peak of around 3.6-3.8 times during 2019-23. Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh highlighted lower borrowing costs, improving asset returns and a diversified funding base as evidence of stronger financial resilience, according to a Jefferies research note on the event.

However, Jefferies' forecasts for six listed Adani companies put their aggregate net debt-to-Ebitda ratio at 3.7 times in FY27 and FY28, before declining to 3.4 times in FY29 and 3.1 times in FY30. Including debt associated with the Ambuja Cement acquisition, the brokerage estimates the ratio at 4.0 times and 3.9 times, respectively, in FY27 and FY28.

Singh opened the conference by saying net debt/Ebitda had fallen from a peak of about 3.6-3.8 times in 2019-23. Management said return on assets is about 14.5 per cent, or about 16 per cent excluding projects still under construction, and that average borrowing costs have dropped to about 7.5 per cent from about 10 per cent in 2019. About 92 per cent of portfolio companies are investment grade, against a target of 100 per cent.

Management expects about $120 billion of cumulative funds from operations (FFO) over 10 years, roughly matching planned capex. The group's listed companies plan annual capex of ₹2 trillion to ₹2.2 trillion from FY27 to FY31, up from ₹1.53 trillion in FY26, a rise of roughly 30 per cent to 44 per cent.

Total debt stood at $43.2 billion at end-September, 91 per cent of it long-term. Domestic banks supply 48 per cent, global banks 23 per cent, global capital markets 16 per cent and domestic capital markets 8 per cent. Domestic bank loans carry an average maturity of nine years, against about 2.5 years for global bank debt. Domestic bond borrowing rose about 58 per cent from a year earlier. The group holds about $8 billion in cash and raised about $3 billion of equity in July-August, part of roughly $26 billion over six years.

Data centres are among the group's key expansion priorities, with AdaniConneX reporting a 1.2 GW order book and an additional 1 GW in reservations from existing customers.

The venture, established in 2021 with an initial target of developing 1 GW of capacity by 2030, is developing five sites, each with the potential to reach 1 GW. The group has subsequently announced a broader target of 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2035.

The Adani Group has been working to rebuild investor confidence following the January 2023 short-seller report and subsequent US legal and regulatory developments beginning in November 2024.

US authorities had alleged a $265 million bribery scheme linked to Indian solar power contracts, allegations the group has denied. The US Securities and Exchange Commission's civil case was settled in May, with the group agreeing to pay $18 million in penalties without admitting wrongdoing. The US Justice Department subsequently moved to dismiss the criminal indictment with prejudice.

At the investor conference, management identified construction and execution capacity as the principal constraints on its expansion plans and said it had centralised project-building capabilities under Adani Infra.

The group also defended its related-party transactions, arguing that operational links between its businesses generate efficiencies, including power supplies to its cement plants and the use of its ports to transport equipment for its renewable energy projects.

Promoter shareholding in Adani Enterprises declined to 72 per cent in September from 74.7 per cent in March, while holdings in Adani Ports fell to 66 per cent from 68 per cent over the same period.