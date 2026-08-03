Adani group proposes to invest ₹1 trillion for data centre in Odisha

Official sources said the conglomerate has sought around 250 acres of land from the state government for the project, which, if approved, would place Odisha at the forefront of India’s rapidly expanding AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem.

“The proposal is under detailed evaluation. The state government is examining its infrastructure requirements, including land, power availability, water supply, and connectivity. The tentative location for the project could be Cuttack (now Kataka), although it has not yet been finalised,” three senior officials familiar with the development told Business Standard.

While Adani has already unveiled plans to invest $100 billion in building renewable energy-powered, hyperscale, AI-ready data centres by 2035, it currently has one operational data centre in Chennai through a joint venture (JV) with Sweden’s EQT-owned EdgeConneX and is building facilities in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. “The company has proposed the Odisha AI data centre as a standalone investment and not as a JV. It has requested considerable incentives. Once the proposal is found to be in order and the incentives are decided, it will be placed before the high-level clearance authority, headed by the chief minister, for consideration and statutory approvals,” one of the officials said.

The Odisha government is extending all possible facilitation to large investments in sunrise sectors such as AI, electronics, semiconductor, and digital infrastructure, while ensuring that all proposals undergo due diligence before receiving formal clearance, the official added.

The proposal is a milestone for Odisha, which has traditionally attracted large investments in the metals, mineral, and mining sectors. With AI and Cloud computing becoming strategic sectors, the state is emerging as a digital infrastructure destination, leveraging abundant land availability, power infrastructure, connectivity along the eastern coast, and favourable policies.

The Reserve Bank of India’s data centre, being set up with an investment of ₹169 crore, is nearing completion, while the state government is setting up its own next-generation data centre at a cost of ₹266.48 crore. Among private players, Adani group has already signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a hyperscale data centre with an investment of ₹800 crore, while Zoho Corporation’s first major data centre facility in eastern India is coming up in Khordha with an investment of ₹306 crore.

Recently, HCLTech also announced plans to set up an AI-optimised data centre in the upcoming Sovereign AI Park, being developed in partnership with Indian frontier model company Sarvam and the Odisha government, with a planned outlay of ₹14,257 crore.

The fresh proposal not only signals Adani’s ambitious push into hyperscale AI computing but also reflects the growing race among Indian conglomerates to build the massive computing infrastructure that will power the next generation of AI, Cloud services, and data-driven industries.

The scale of the proposed investment also rivals some of the world’s biggest AI infrastructure projects, with technology giant Google building a 1 Gw AI data centre in Visakhapatnam with an estimated investment of $15 billion.

Apart from this, Reliance Industries has proposed setting up a gigascale AI data centre and a cable landing station in Andhra Pradesh with an investment of ₹1.08 trillion, and the state government has already allotted 856 acres of land in Vizianagaram district.