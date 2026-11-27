The diversified Adani group, which runs multiple airports across the country, has requested the government to allow it to invest in the airline sector, a top official said on Friday.

Group chief finance officer Jugeshinder Robbie Singh told reporters that over 60 crore people in the country can fly, and the number of daily flights needs to go up by nearly 10 times to 30,000.

"And that's why we requested the government to at least allow us to invest, so that we can facilitate the development of airlines. Some fund, some other airline company and things like that...or an entrepreneur who wants to go into that space," the CFO said while speaking on the sidelines of the India Debt Capital Market Summit here.

In July this year, the group said it was "not evaluating any proposal to enter the airlines business". On November 3, Adani Airport Holdings chief executive Arun Bansal had ruled out entering the airlines business, saying that it is never a good strategy to compete with customers.

Adani group runs eight airports in the country, including the ones in the financial capital and the satellite city of Navi Mumbai, and also Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Guwahati, which ferry over one-fourth of the country's air passenger traffic.

The airline business has been reduced to a virtual duopoly with two strong domestic carriers -- the Tata Group-led Air India and Rahul Bhatia-run IndiGo, ruling the skies with a 90 per cent market share.

Problems at IndiGo last year, which led to thousands of flight cancellations, led to voices demanding more airlines to operate in the country.