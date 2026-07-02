Adani Group seeks Kerala govt's nod after MSC deal sparks controversy

The move comes after the company's announcement of the stake sale to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group prompted Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan to say the state government was not informed about the transaction and that state clearance was mandatory.

The world's largest container shipping company, MSC, through its container terminal arm Terminal Investment (TiL), is set to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL).

After Satheesan's intervention, the opposition in the state also raised objections to the deal. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) stalwart Pinarayi Vijayan raised concerns about the transfer lacking mandatory state approval and cautioned that it could establish a dangerous monopoly that threatens Kerala's trade interests.

However, persons privy to the development said the controversy may be politically motivated.

Company officials said the deal announcement was clear about the approvals required.

"Our announcement says that it is subject to Government of Kerala approval and Competition Commission of India approval," a company official told Business Standard.

The first person quoted above confirmed that on Wednesday night the company approached Rathan U Kelkar, secretary, Ports Department, Government of Kerala, and managing director of Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd (VISL), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the state government, seeking clearance for the deal.

AVPPL has been valued at around $2.85 billion in the acquisition and is the single-largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure. The deal was carried out at 15 times FY31 operating profit (according to APSEZ), which appears reasonable, given that Vizhinjam is the fastest-growing port asset of APSEZ, Nomura Research said.

"Based on the deal signed between the government and Adani Group, any stake sale above 25 per cent will be considered at par with a change in ownership. Hence, prior approval is mandatory from the state government," said Jayakumar, former chief executive officer (CEO) of VISL.

The deal came within a month of the port achieving a historic milestone by welcoming its 1,000th commercial vessel, the massive mothership MSC Luciana, on June 24. The port is now one of the fastest-growing transshipment hubs in the world.

"How dare they do that? The Chief Minister should clarify this as he also holds charge of the Ports Department," Vijayan said. "Initiation of the share transfer is illegal and is a violation of the agreement signed with the state," Vijayan added.

"While it is a good sign that the port is getting such a high valuation, another concern that may come up in the long run is the monopoly of MSC. There may be concerns that other shipping lines may face in using the port," Jayakumar added.