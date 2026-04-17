Adani Group to invest ₹1 trillion in Mumbai's Motilal Nagar project

A free-sale component is a portion of a project that the developer may sell on the open market at prevailing market rates at that time. Estatevue Developers Pvt Ltd, an Adani Group entity, will be working on the project.

Of Rs 1 trillion, Rs 36,000 crore is expected to be spent on the rehabilitation component of the project, which is expected to be around 10.5 lakh square metres. The rehab component will be handed over to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), a state-owned body that provides affordable housing to various income groups in Maharashtra.

An official at the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s real estate arm, Adani Realty, stated that the funding of the planned investment will be managed by the group and sales at the project. The official further referred to the project as India’s largest cluster redevelopment project by area and value.

The Adani entity is a construction and development agency (C&DA) for the project that is being implemented by the Mumbai board of Mhada. C&DA cannot raise finance and/or transfer development rights without Mhada’s approval. It will be working under the supervision of Mhada.

The group entity will bear the full cost of the project and will hand over around 10.5 lakh square metres of rehabilitation component to Mhada. Mhada is the landowner and will transfer the leasehold rights to societies after the receipt of occupation certificates.

The project spans 143 acres of land and includes the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar 1 and Motilal Nagar 2 and 3. The construction will be done in phases. Mhada has set the target of completing the project within the next seven years.

Under the project, 3,702 eligible residential beneficiaries will be provided free rehab housing units of approximately 1,600 square feet each, while 328 eligible commercial occupants will receive commercial units of 987 square feet each.

Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice-president and chief executive officer of Mhada, stated that Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, has agreed to the proposal of providing rehab housing units of 1,600 square feet of carpet area each, following the residents’ demand, instead of 1,600 square feet of built-up area, according to the initial tender of the project.

Further, around 1,600 slum dwellers will also be rehabilitated with 300 square feet housing units under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) provisions.

Mhada and the Adani Group are aiming to redevelop Motilal Nagar into a 15-minute city within the city, where essential amenities such as schools, clinics, hospitals, markets, commercial complexes, green parks, senior citizen zones, playgrounds, jogging tracks, cycling tracks, cultural halls, and gymnasiums will be accessible within a 15-minute radius.

The Adani Group bagged redevelopment rights for Motilal Nagar back in March 2025 and signed an agreement with Mhada in July 2025.

As of December 2025, average property rates in Goregaon West stood at Rs 33,639 per square foot, up from Rs 32,946 per square foot in March 2025, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform.

The project is the second large-scale real estate investment from the Adani Group, which is also working on the Dharavi redevelopment project, the country’s largest slum redevelopment. Under the Dharavi project, it is estimated to rehabilitate around 72,000 residential and commercial tenants at a cost of over Rs 95,790 crore. Construction is set to begin post-monsoon this year.

Additionally, Mumbai’s urban redevelopment landscape is shaping up with major redevelopment projects like Motilal Nagar, Dharavi, Kamathipura, and Adarsh Nagar.