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Home / Companies / News / Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

The conglomerate plans investments across ports, logistics, power, roads and data centres, while its ₹4,000-crore, 2,000-bed hospital project in New Town is expected to create 10,000 jobs

Gautam Adani

Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:38 PM IST

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Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend ₹4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre, the industrialist added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Adani Group Gautam Adani Adani West Bengal

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:37 PM IST