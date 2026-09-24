Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend ₹4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre, the industrialist added.