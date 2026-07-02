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Home / Companies / News / Adani Group, UAE's IHC plan $11.5 billion aluminium investment in Odisha

Adani Group, UAE's IHC plan $11.5 billion aluminium investment in Odisha

Project set to become India's largest foreign mining investment

Adani, Adani Group

Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $11.5 bn with Adani in Odisha project | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters July 2
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

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Abu Dhabi's ​International Holding ​Company plans ‌to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated aluminium project in the eastern Indian ‌state of Odisha in a joint venture with India's Adani Group, ​marking the country's largest ‌foreign ​investment in ‌mining and metallurgy, a ‌state official ‌said on ​Thursday. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Adani Group Adani Odisha

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

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