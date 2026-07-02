Adani Group, UAE's IHC plan $11.5 billion aluminium investment in Odisha
Project set to become India's largest foreign mining investment
Reuters July 2
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Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company plans to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated aluminium project in the eastern Indian state of Odisha in a joint venture with India's Adani Group, marking the country's largest foreign investment in mining and metallurgy, a state official said on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Adani Group Adani Odisha
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:34 AM IST