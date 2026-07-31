Adani plans ₹1.5 trillion investment in Odisha nuclear power projects

The Adani Group has proposed to the Odisha government to set up two nuclear power plants, each with a capacity of 2,800 megawatts (MW), in Odisha with an investment of around Rs 1.5 trillion.

The conglomerate has also proposed an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant and a series of pumped storage power projects in the state. If approved, the proposal would mark one of the largest private investments in Odisha's energy sector and place the state at the centre of India's next phase of nuclear power expansion.

An Adani Group delegation led by Subrat Tripathy, president (business development), Adani Ports and SEZ, presented the proposals to Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, deputy chief minister and energy minister, in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Friday.

The proposed investment package comprises two nuclear power plants with a combined capacity of 5,600 MW, a 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power station and multiple pumped storage projects to provide round-the-clock reliable electricity while supporting renewable energy integration. The state government has already approved Adani's 1.8 gigawatt (GW) pumped storage project in Nayagarh district.

The company estimates that the projects together will create more than 22,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, besides substantially augmenting Odisha's power generation capacity.

Officials said this is the second proposal for nuclear power projects from a private entity that the state has received so far. Apart from Adani, Tata Power has also proposed setting up a nuclear power plant in Malkangiri district, while NTPC has also evinced interest in investing in the state's nuclear energy sector.

"The proposal from Adani will undergo detailed discussions on project feasibility, land availability, regulatory clearances, environmental approvals and implementation schedules before any final decision is taken," a senior official of the Energy Department told Business Standard.

The nuclear proposal assumes significance because it is among the first major investment plans announced after the enactment of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act, 2025, which opened India's civil nuclear power sector to regulated private participation.

The legislation forms a key pillar of the Centre's Nuclear Energy Mission, which targets 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, compared with India's current installed capacity of less than 10 GW.

The proposal comes at a time when Odisha is emerging as one of India's fastest-growing industrial destinations. The state has attracted proposals for large steel plants, aluminium projects, green hydrogen facilities and hyperscale data centres, all of which require reliable round-the-clock electricity.

The Adani Group has been steadily strengthening its energy portfolio through thermal power, renewable energy, transmission networks, pumped storage projects and green hydrogen initiatives. It is also exploring nuclear power projects in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Nuclear energy would provide the group with a stable source of carbon-free baseload power, complementing its rapidly expanding renewable energy business.

Senior officials, including Vishal Kumar Dev, additional chief secretary, Energy Department, Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, chairman and managing director of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL), and Satyapriya Rath, managing director of GRIDCO, attended the meeting.