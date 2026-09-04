Adani Ports and SEZ to launch dedicated empty container yard at Mundra Port
Adani Ports will start dedicated empty container yard operations at Mundra Port to streamline container handling, improve turnaround and optimise logistics costs for shipping lines and customers
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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said it will start dedicated empty container yard operations at its Mundra Port and SEZ.
The company, in a statement, said the dedicated empty container yard will streamline container handling and improve service for shipping lines and customers.
It added that the initiative will strengthen Mundra's role as a key gateway for India's international trade and support the vision of Viksit Bharat.
According to the statement, on-site operations will strengthen safety, security and regulatory compliance, and faster turnaround and better use of infrastructure will help optimise logistics costs.
"APSEZ is launching a dedicated Empty Container Yard (ECY) with integrated warehousing at Mundra, offering end-to-end services across the empty container lifecycle, including storage, maintenance, inspection, and seamless movement to exporters and CFSs," it said.
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APSEZ, India's largest integrated transport operator, commands a 45.5 per cent share of India's container market as of FY26. Within this, Mundra Port alone handles nearly 35 per cent of the country's container trade, making it India's largest container-handling port.
The volume of empty containers handled at Mundra is estimated at around 1.6 million TEUs annually, underscoring its critical role in supporting India's import-export supply chains.
APSEZ Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer Ashwani Gupta said the dedicated Empty Container Yard at Mundra, to be operated by APSEZ and/or partners (including CFS and shipping lines) will enhance efficiency across the container ecosystem by enabling faster turnaround times, reducing unnecessary container movements, and optimising logistics costs.
"Strengthening trade-enabling infrastructure remains central to APSEZ's commitment towards supporting India's growth and the vision of Viksit Bharat," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 1:44 PM IST