Adani Ports to invest $850 mn in AI, capacity and decarbonisation plans

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) plans to invest $850 million in technology, decarbonisation, and capacity expansion as part of its 2031 ambition, including up to $100 million in two phases to accelerate automation and optimisation through its partnership with technology firm Kaleris.

Kaleris is a US-based provider of cloud-based supply-chain execution and visibility technology solutions. APSEZ has expanded its strategic partnership with Kaleris aimed at driving artificial intelligence (AI)-led next-generation capabilities across its ports and logistics network.

The partnership is part of APSEZ’s broader 2030 objectives, involving an outlay of $850 million towards decarbonisation, technology upgrades, and an ambitious one billion tonnes of cargo-handling capability per annum. Of the $850 million, up to $100 million will be invested in two phases through the Kaleris partnership to accelerate automation and optimisation.

Through the multi-year agreement, Kaleris will deploy its foundational terminal operating system and AI-augmented advanced container-handling and optimisation solutions across 15 APSEZ container terminals spanning nine domestic and international ports.

Building on the first-phase deployments across six ports, APSEZ will now scale advanced operating, planning, optimisation, and automation capabilities across its maritime and logistics network, the company noted in a statement on Tuesday.

The deployment of Kaleris’ advanced optimisation solutions is expected to deliver tangible efficiency gains, including up to 20 per cent improvement in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity and up to 14 per cent improvement in terminal truck productivity.

Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and chief executive officer (CEO), APSEZ, said, “AI-enabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics. While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door, which provides seamless track-and-trace and integrated command-and-control capabilities, the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience.”

Kirk Knauff, president and CEO, Kaleris, said, “APSEZ is demonstrating the real impact of an AI-enabled port network at scale. Expanding to all 15 terminals reflects the results already achieved and the trust behind this partnership. At Kaleris, we measure success by customer outcomes, and with N4 and our advanced optimisation solutions, those results can now be amplified across the entire network.”

APSEZ, India’s largest integrated transport operator, said that as cargo volumes grow and supply chains become more complex, it is investing in AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), computer vision, and advanced optimisation tools to enable real-time visibility, smarter resource allocation, and faster decision-making.

“The deployment will expand Kaleris’ N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) across APSEZ’s network to improve yard utilisation, accelerate vessel turnaround, enhance planning accuracy, and deliver more reliable, predictable cargo movement for customers as APSEZ advances towards its ambition of handling one billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030,” the company added.