Adani Power Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 142% to ₹7,019 crore

Adani Power on Friday posted about a 142 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 7,019.32 crore in the September quarter of FY27, citing higher revenue and one-time income.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 2,906.46 crore in Q2 FY26, the company said in a statement.

Operating revenue increased by 29.8 per cent to Rs 17,014.06 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 13,106.34 crore in Q2 FY26, it said.

The growth was driven by higher volumes on account of a significant increase in electricity demand and higher tariffs under the power purchase agreement (PPA) due to a sharp increase in imported coal prices and improved merchant realisation, Adani Power said.

Also, there was one-time prior period revenue recognition of Rs 2,422.25 crore in Q2 FY27, primarily due to the revision in historic energy charges under certain PPAs, as compared to Rs 668.53 crore in Q2 FY26, it explained.

Finance costs were lower by 9.7 per cent at Rs 760.23 crore in the latest September quarter, compared to Rs 841.63 crore a year ago, due to strong operating cash flow generation and controlled utilization of operational debt.

Pre-tax profit also increased 32.5 per cent to Rs 4,369.51 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 3,297.68 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company stated that profit after tax, or net profit for the first half of FY27 (April to September), rose 91.4 per cent to Rs 11,885.92 crore compared to Rs 6,211.59 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

The company also informed that it is progressing rapidly on its capacity expansion programme to add 23,720 MW of new thermal power capacity.