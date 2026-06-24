Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani Power to invest over ₹2 trn in five years, target 45 GW capacity

Adani Power to invest over ₹2 trn in five years, target 45 GW capacity

Gautam Adani says the group is expanding across power, nuclear energy, transmission, ports, data centres and cement, backed by large-scale infrastructure investments

Adani Power

The company's mining services business entered into four new mine developer and operator (MDO) agreements, taking its capacity to 145 million tonnes per annum (Photo: Bloomberg)

Nandini Keshari
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Laying down big plans in the power sector, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that Adani Power is implementing a capital expenditure programme of over ₹2 trillion with a target of reaching 45 gigawatts (GW) of capacity over the next five years.
 
Entering the nuclear power business through Adani Atomic Energy, it targets 10 GW of capacity by 2035. "With land identified and a 10-gigawatt targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to solve the growing national demand for clean round-the-clock power," Adani said on Wednesday while addressing shareholders at the conglomerate's annual general meeting.
 
He added that Adani Energy Solutions' transmission order book has increased to ₹72,000 crore. "We secured several major projects, including the Khavda South Olpad High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) line, reinforcing our position as India's only private-sector player with a proven HVDC capability," the chairman said.
 
 
Last year in May, the company partnered with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts (MW) of hydro projects in Bhutan.
 
The chairman also said that Adani Total Gas has crossed 1.1 million piped natural gas (PNG) home connections. "Given the current geopolitical situation, we are further ramping up our PNG projects to meet India's rising demand for more accessible gas," he added.

Also Read

Adani, Adani Group

Adani Group unveils plan for 10 GW nuclear energy capacity by 2035

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group AGM: Gautam Adani shares three-pronged plan; focus on workforce

Elon Musk

As trillion-dollar fortune beckons Musk, how far behind are the rest

Macquarie on India Energy

Macquarie sees power upcycle; prefers NTPC, JSW Energy amid demand boom

Gautam Adani

Adani says US legal issues behind it, bets on AI-driven infrastructure boom

 
Earlier this year, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced that it handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26. The company now targets handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030.
 
On digital and industrial infrastructure, Adani said that the data centre business is on the path to building a 3 GW platform by 2030. "The binding Memorandum of Understanding for a gigawatt-scale data centre with Google in Visakhapatnam reflects both the scale of the digital demand ahead and the confidence that global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Uber and Flipkart are placing on us," he said.
 
The company's mining services business entered into four new mine developer and operator (MDO) agreements, taking its capacity to 145 million tonnes per annum.
 
Its cement platform's total capacity increased to 110 million tonnes per annum. "At Adani Cement, we contributed to iconic national projects ranging from the Chenab Railway Bridge to Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Umiya Dham Foundation in Ahmedabad," he said.
 
In FY26, the company made capital investments of over ₹1.5 trillion in hard infrastructure. It recorded revenue of ₹2.92 trillion in FY26, marking a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Its net profit stood at ₹46,376 crore, increasing 13.9 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Amazon water positive

Amazon turns water positive in India, meeting its 2027 goal ahead of timepremium

IPO

US firm Tryfacta secures two major Nasa tech contracts ahead of IPO

andy jassy

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy visits India as quick-commerce battle heats up

Air India

Tata Sons steps up Air India oversight amid losses, leadership transition

Axis Bank

Axis Bank raises $800 million through dual-tranche dollar bond sale

Topics : Adani Power Gautam Adani Power capacity in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayTurtlemint FinTech Solutions IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayUP Illegal Coaching Centres CrackdownBajaj Auto Ransomware AttackStocks to Buy todayChina Supercomputer CrownVedanta Stock Price