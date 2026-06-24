Adani Power to invest over ₹2 trn in five years, target 45 GW capacity

Laying down big plans in the power sector, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said that Adani Power is implementing a capital expenditure programme of over ₹2 trillion with a target of reaching 45 gigawatts (GW) of capacity over the next five years.

Entering the nuclear power business through Adani Atomic Energy, it targets 10 GW of capacity by 2035. "With land identified and a 10-gigawatt targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to solve the growing national demand for clean round-the-clock power," Adani said on Wednesday while addressing shareholders at the conglomerate's annual general meeting.

He added that Adani Energy Solutions' transmission order book has increased to ₹72,000 crore. "We secured several major projects, including the Khavda South Olpad High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) line, reinforcing our position as India's only private-sector player with a proven HVDC capability," the chairman said.

Last year in May, the company partnered with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 megawatts (MW) of hydro projects in Bhutan.

The chairman also said that Adani Total Gas has crossed 1.1 million piped natural gas (PNG) home connections. "Given the current geopolitical situation, we are further ramping up our PNG projects to meet India's rising demand for more accessible gas," he added.

Earlier this year, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) announced that it handled over 500 million tonnes of cargo in FY26. The company now targets handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030.

On digital and industrial infrastructure, Adani said that the data centre business is on the path to building a 3 GW platform by 2030. "The binding Memorandum of Understanding for a gigawatt-scale data centre with Google in Visakhapatnam reflects both the scale of the digital demand ahead and the confidence that global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Uber and Flipkart are placing on us," he said.

The company's mining services business entered into four new mine developer and operator (MDO) agreements, taking its capacity to 145 million tonnes per annum.

Its cement platform's total capacity increased to 110 million tonnes per annum. "At Adani Cement, we contributed to iconic national projects ranging from the Chenab Railway Bridge to Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Umiya Dham Foundation in Ahmedabad," he said.

In FY26, the company made capital investments of over ₹1.5 trillion in hard infrastructure. It recorded revenue of ₹2.92 trillion in FY26, marking a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Its net profit stood at ₹46,376 crore, increasing 13.9 per cent.