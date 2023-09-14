Adani's 5.2 MW wind turbine listed in RLMM; can produce for global markets

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), announced that its 5.2 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) has been enlisted in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

This listing signals that the 5.2 MW WTG of Adani Wind is now commercially available.

Adani Wind's 5.2 MW WTG is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India, to feature in the RLMM. It is also one of the most powerful onshore WTGs in the world. Designed for higher energy yield and bringing down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), the turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters and a tip height of 200 meters.

It is built with technology from W2E (Wind to Energy), Germany and is type-certified by WindGuard Certification GmbH. an independent certification body for wind turbines.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Jain, Director of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), said, "We thank MNRE and National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) for their continued guidance in this process. The RLMM listing of our 5.2 MW platform is a game changer for the wind sector in India and a key pillar of our growth strategy."

"Aligned to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and target of 140 GW wind energy by 2030, we plan to ramp up our manufacturing capacity to 5 GW in the near term. As global economies adopt net-zero pathways and focus on energy security, wind will play a significant role in enabling the energy transition. Additionally, supply chain diversification is a key priority globally. This has augmented India's role in the global supply chain and will boost demand for Made-in-India WTGs. With our superior technology and strategically located integrated manufacturing ecosystem near the Mundra port, Adani Wind is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in India and the international markets," he added.

Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adani Wind, said, "Our inclusion in the RLMM listing is a testament to our team's hard work and focus on developing high-quality next-generation WTGs suitable for diverse wind regimes. The highest capacity WTG is now available for customers and will deliver improved efficiency and performance. The listing validates our commitment to strengthen India's wind turbine manufacturing ecosystem and unlock sites earlier considered unviable to harness wind energy."

Adani Wind is committed to partnering in the nation's Panchamrit strategy to fight climate change.