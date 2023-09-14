Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

Adani's 5.2 MW wind turbine listed in RLMM; can produce for global markets

Adani Wind announced that its 5.2 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) has been enlisted in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), announced that its 5.2 MW wind turbine generator (WTG) has been enlisted in the Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) published by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).
This listing signals that the 5.2 MW WTG of Adani Wind is now commercially available.
Adani Wind's 5.2 MW WTG is the highest capacity onshore wind turbine in India, to feature in the RLMM. It is also one of the most powerful onshore WTGs in the world. Designed for higher energy yield and bringing down the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), the turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters and a tip height of 200 meters.
It is built with technology from W2E (Wind to Energy), Germany and is type-certified by WindGuard Certification GmbH. an independent certification body for wind turbines.
Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Jain, Director of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), said, "We thank MNRE and National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) for their continued guidance in this process. The RLMM listing of our 5.2 MW platform is a game changer for the wind sector in India and a key pillar of our growth strategy."
"Aligned to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and target of 140 GW wind energy by 2030, we plan to ramp up our manufacturing capacity to 5 GW in the near term. As global economies adopt net-zero pathways and focus on energy security, wind will play a significant role in enabling the energy transition. Additionally, supply chain diversification is a key priority globally. This has augmented India's role in the global supply chain and will boost demand for Made-in-India WTGs. With our superior technology and strategically located integrated manufacturing ecosystem near the Mundra port, Adani Wind is well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities in India and the international markets," he added.

Also Read

Inox Wind gets 150 MW wind energy project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Colt Data Centre Services to invest Rs 6,230 cr to expand capacity in India

Adani Enterprises-Kowa partnership for exports to Japanese market

PepsiCo India remains optimistic in foods amid stress in rural sector

Larsen & Toubro announces tie-up with BAE Systems for all-terrain vehicles

Agilitas acquires sports footwear maker Mochiko Shoes for undisclosed sum

Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Adani Wind, said, "Our inclusion in the RLMM listing is a testament to our team's hard work and focus on developing high-quality next-generation WTGs suitable for diverse wind regimes. The highest capacity WTG is now available for customers and will deliver improved efficiency and performance. The listing validates our commitment to strengthen India's wind turbine manufacturing ecosystem and unlock sites earlier considered unviable to harness wind energy."
Adani Wind is committed to partnering in the nation's Panchamrit strategy to fight climate change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Adani wind energy sector Companies

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon