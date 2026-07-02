Adani targets five-year rollout for $11.5 billion Odisha aluminium project

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) expects to begin physical construction of its proposed $11.5 billion (about Rs 1.08 trillion) integrated aluminium project in Odisha within 12 to 18 months after securing all statutory approvals and land, with the first phase likely to be commissioned in about five years, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and director of Adani Cement, said on Thursday.

The largest integrated aluminium complex will be set up in a 50:50 joint venture with Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding (IRH), an IHC Group company. Speaking after the pact with the Odisha government, Adani laid out the execution roadmap for what has been billed as India's largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the mining and metallurgy sector.

He said the company expects to complete land acquisition and obtain all necessary regulatory clearances over the next one to one-and-a-half years before commencing construction. "Once construction starts, it will take around three to three-and-a-half years to commission Phase I, comprising the alumina refinery and aluminium smelter. Overall, we are looking at commissioning the project in about 4.5 to 5 years," he said.

The integrated project will comprise an alumina refinery with an annual capacity of nearly 4 million tonnes, an aluminium smelter with a capacity of about 2 million tonnes per annum, and a downstream aluminium park with a capacity of nearly 1 million tonnes annually. The industrial complex will be supported by a captive 4,000 megawatt (MW) power plant along with a 400 MW green energy component.

On financing, Karan Adani said the project would initially be funded through internal approvals within Adani Enterprises and debt financing. He indicated that around 70 per cent of the funding would come through debt, with the balance through equity.

A key requirement for the project is the long-term availability of bauxite, the principal raw material for alumina production. As proposed, the 4-million-tonnes-per-annum (mtpa) refinery will come up in Rayagada in close proximity to at least three bauxite mines: Kutrumali, Sasubohumali and Ballada. The Adani Group, through its subsidiary Kalinga Alumina Ltd, has already received a letter of intent for mining the Kutrumali and Ballada blocks. Kutrumali and Sasubohumali, located in Rayagada, hold more than 200 million tonnes (mt) of bauxite, while Ballada in Koraput has 22 mt.

Adani said the company is working closely with the Odisha government to secure long-term bauxite linkages, which form an important part of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the state. "The Odisha government has substantial bauxite resources. We are working with the government for long-term linkage of bauxite. We would also work closely with the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to ensure raw material security, although the exact operational model is still being worked out," he said.

Responding to a query on whether the proposed project would source bauxite from the Kutrumali block, Adani said the company is exploring different options. It will also participate in future mineral block auctions while simultaneously exploring long-term arrangements with OMC, he said.

Explaining the group's decision to diversify into aluminium manufacturing, the Adani Ports managing director said the sector fits well with the Adani Group's strengths, particularly in energy. "Aluminium is a highly electricity-intensive business. One of the group's biggest competitive advantages is that we are among the lowest-cost producers of energy. That gives us a strong edge," he said.

The second major reason, he said, is India's rapidly expanding demand for aluminium, driven by manufacturing growth, infrastructure creation and increasing digitisation. "As manufacturing expands and digitisation accelerates, aluminium demand will continue to rise. We see this as a long-term opportunity not only for the group but also for the country," he said.

Adani also expressed confidence that the integrated project would remain globally cost-competitive because of synergies across the Adani Group, particularly its access to affordable power.

Describing the project as one of the world's largest integrated aluminium ecosystem investments, he said its significance extends far beyond the scale of investment. "A Viksit Bharat will require a Viksit Odisha, and Odisha must become a state that adds value to its minerals, builds world-class manufacturing ecosystems, and creates employment for its youth," he added.