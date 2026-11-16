Adani Wind begins production of India's longest 91.2-metre turbine blades

Adani Wind, the wind manufacturing division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), on Monday said it had commenced production of India's longest onshore wind turbine blades, measuring 91.2 metres, at its integrated manufacturing facility in Mundra, Gujarat.

The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises , has also secured certification for its MWL185-5.0 MW wind turbine platform from WindGuard Certification GmbH, an independent German wind turbine testing and certification body, clearing the way for serial production.

The blades have been developed for the 5 MW platform, which features a rotor diameter of 185 metres and a hub height of 140 metres. The rotor sweeps an area of nearly 26,600 square metres, equivalent to more than three and a half standard football pitches, the company said in a press release.

The platform is designed to capture wind at varying speeds, including at low- and moderate-wind locations, and improve energy generation and capacity utilisation.

The new 91.2-metre blades extend the range of products manufactured at the Mundra facility, which currently produces blades measuring 78.6 metres and 80.5 metres.

WindGuard certified the MWL185-5.0 MW platform following prototype testing at its installation site in Mundra. The certification confirms its compliance with the internationally recognised IEC 61400 series of standards for wind turbine design, testing and manufacturing. The platform was developed in partnership with German technology company W2E (Wind to Energy).

Adani Wind has three turbine platforms listed under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM-Wind), the company said.

Its MWL 160-5.2 MW platform has crossed 2 GW in installations at Khavda in Gujarat. Adani Wind's cumulative orders from independent power producers outside the Adani Group have also crossed 1 GW, following recent orders.

The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of 2.25 GW and plans to expand it further. Its portfolio includes wind turbine platforms ranging from 3.x MW to 5.x MW.