Adfactors PR acquires majority stake in Australian comms firm SenateSHJ

India’s largest public relations firm, Adfactors PR, on Thursday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Australian independent communications consultancy SenateSHJ.

“The transaction brings together two independent firms with complementary strengths, beliefs, a shared commitment to outstanding work and a common ambition to help their clients navigate reputation, stakeholder issues and change in an increasingly complex environment,” Adfactors PR said in a joint statement with SenateSHJ.

SenateSHJ will retain its identity and client teams under the leadership of co-founder and chair Angela Scaffidi AM and Chief Executive Officer Darren Behar, and will continue to operate out of Sydney and Melbourne. Adfactors PR CEO Nijay N Nair will join the Australian company’s board.

The deal represents a significant expansion of Adfactors PR’s presence and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region. For SenateSHJ, it provides access to greater scale and an international network while creating opportunities to grow its expertise, intellectual property and impact, the companies said.

Madan Bahal, Adfactors PR co-founder and managing director, said, “SenateSHJ is a formidable business with an outstanding reputation, exceptional leadership and proven expertise in solving complex communication challenges. There is a strong alignment in the way our two organisations think about the world, clients, people and the role we can play in shaping the future.”

“India and Australia are emerging as a strategic business corridor, and we trust the new partnership will help clients in both markets to create new opportunities in the wider Asia Pacific region. We hope to explore more opportunities in the region to create a strong Asia Pacific presence,” Bahal added.

Scaffidi said, “The problems clients bring us increasingly cross borders. Being part of a group (Adfactors PR) with real scale across India, Asia Pacific and beyond means we can help them with more of those problems – without changing what has made this firm what it is.”

Founded in 1997, Adfactors PR is a public relations firm focused on reputation management and critical issues advisory, with more than 600 retained clients and 1,400 professionals across 15 offices in India, Sri Lanka and Singapore. SenateSHJ, founded in 2002, is an Australian communications consultancy specialising in reputation, engagement, change management, social change, digital, and research and intelligence.