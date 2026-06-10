ADIA arm plans ₹1,944 crore block deal to trim 2.3% stake in Lenskart

An investment vehicle of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is looking to pare its stake in eyewear retailer Lenskart through a block deal worth ₹1,944 crore ($204 million), according to a term sheet seen by Business Standard.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an ADIA-controlled investment vehicle, plans to sell up to 40 million shares, representing around 2.3 per cent of Lenskart’s outstanding equity. The transaction is being managed by IIFL Capital Services as the sole placement agent.

The floor price for the transaction has been set at ₹486 per share, implying a discount of 2.8 per cent to Lenskart’s closing price of ₹500.15 on the BSE on Wednesday.

The proposed stake sale comes amid increasing investor activity in Lenskart ahead of its anticipated public market debut. The eyewear retailer, backed by several global investors, has emerged as one of India’s largest omnichannel consumer brands, with a presence across eyewear retail, manufacturing and technology-led vision care solutions.

The block deal is expected to provide liquidity to the selling shareholder while potentially broadening the company’s institutional investor base.

ADIA, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has been an investor in Lenskart through its investment vehicles as part of its broader strategy of backing high-growth consumer and technology-led businesses in India.

The transaction is subject to market conditions and investor demand. Further details regarding the final size and pricing of the deal are expected after the book-building process concludes.