Adidas begins layoffs at Gurugram tech hub, to reduce nearly 50% workforce
Adidas said the changes were intended to simplify parts of the organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position the company for long-term success
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
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Adidas has reportedly begun large-scale layoffs at its India Tech Hub in Gurugram, affecting an estimated 350 or more employees out of a workforce of around 700. The impacted roles include software engineers, data scientists and data engineers.
According to Wocult, Adidas has confirmed that it is reducing roles within its technology organisation in India, but has not disclosed the number of employees affected. Employees were informed about the cuts during a town hall on Tuesday, September 15.
Why is Adidas reducing roles in its India technology organisation?
In a statement to Wocult, Adidas said it made the "difficult decision" to reduce a number of roles within its technology organisation in India.
The company said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to align its operating model with the changing needs of the business. Adidas added that the changes were intended to simplify parts of the organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position the company for long-term success as the business and technology environment evolves.
Adidas maintained that India remains a strategically important market, and the technology hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions.
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How are the layoffs structured?
Affected employees were divided into two groups. One group received exit letters on September 15. The second group has been asked to stay until December 15 to complete handovers to colleagues at other tech hubs while looking for another role. Those who do not secure another role by then have been told that December 15 will be their last working day. The severance, notice pay or redeployment support being offered is not yet confirmed.
Adidas’ Gurugram office houses its local marketing organisation and one of the company’s Global Engineering Tech Hubs. The company has expanded its broader operations in India in recent years, including opening a Global Business Services centre in Chennai in 2024.
Tech layoffs gather pace across India
Adidas is not the only company undertaking technology-related layoffs in India. Tech job cuts have accelerated in 2026, driven largely by enterprise restructuring around artificial intelligence (AI), automation and shifting capital towards cloud infrastructure.
Oracle has slashed thousands of roles in India, including a major round of job cuts earlier this year and a fresh round in September 2026 that has affected mid- to senior-level staff. PayPal has also reduced its workforce, cutting nearly 4 per cent of its India workforce. Headcounts across major IT firms have also faced compression, as routine coding roles have given way to automated workflows. Global technology firms have also undertaken targeted corporate restructurings. Companies including Amazon, Uber, Meta and Flipkart have implemented job cuts affecting hundreds to thousands of roles across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
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Topics : adidas Gurugram IT layoffs job cuts BS Web Reports
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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 9:20 AM IST