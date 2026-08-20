Aditya Birla Capital enters gold loans biz, plans to open 1,000 branches

Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Thursday announced that its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm is entering the gold loan business and aims to open around 1,000 branches across the country.

In an exchange filing, the company said its entry into the gold loan segment marks a strategic expansion of its secured lending portfolio and “complements its existing retail and MSME lending franchise, providing customers with a transparent, flexible and collateral-backed credit solution".

The company said it has planned a phase-wise rollout of 200-300 dedicated gold loan branches by March 2027 across high-potential markets. Over the next three years, the ABCL-NBFC business aims to establish a network of around 1,000 gold loan branches, building a strong pan-India franchise and further strengthening its presence across the country.

The gold loan offering will combine dedicated branch-led service with omnichannel digital capabilities and provide customers with a seamless borrowing experience, supported by transparent pricing, secure handling of pledged gold and swift loan disbursals, Aditya Birla Capital said.

It added that the offering will cater to customers across urban and semi-urban markets, serving existing customers within the Aditya Birla Capital ecosystem and expanding its reach to new customers through an integrated distribution network of physical branches and digital platforms.

“Gold loans are witnessing strong structural growth in India, and our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our secured lending strategy,” said Rakesh Singh, executive director and CEO of Aditya Birla Capital’s NBFC business.

“We are building our Gold Loan business from the ground up, shaped by these principles, and a strong focus on governance, prudent risk management, operational excellence, and a customer-first approach. As we expand our presence across India, we will leverage our extensive distribution network and digital capabilities to deliver a superior customer experience,” he added.