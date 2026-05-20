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Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Capital raises ₹4,000 cr in equity capital from promoters, IFC

Aditya Birla Capital raises ₹4,000 cr in equity capital from promoters, IFC

The Aditya Birla Group's financial services arm will use the capital raised from promoters and IFC to strengthen lending businesses and accelerate digital growth initiatives

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL)

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) has steadily scaled up its financial services franchise over the past three years, emerging as one of the group’s core growth engines.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

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Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) will raise Rs 4,000 crore through a preferential share issue to its promoter group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), as the financial services arm of the Aditya Birla Group prepares for the next phase of expansion in lending and digital financial services.
 
The company’s board on Thursday approved the allotment of Rs 2,880 crore worth of shares to promoter Grasim Industries, Rs 200 crore to group entity Suryaja Investment Pte in Singapore, and Rs 920 crore to IFC at Rs 356.02 a share, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
 
The capital infusion comes at a time when India’s large diversified financial firms are seeking to strengthen balance sheets amid accelerating credit demand, particularly in the small business and retail segments.
 
 
ABCL said the proceeds would be used to augment capital for its lending businesses, fund growth initiatives and support investments in subsidiaries and joint ventures.
 
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, “Financial services have become central to India’s economic transformation, driving capital formation, expanding financial inclusion and supporting the formalisation of the economy at scale. As the sector evolves, institutions with diversified platforms, strong governance and technology-led execution are increasingly shaping the trajectory of growth.”

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“Over the last few years, ABCL has built scale across the financial-services landscape, creating a portfolio of high-quality businesses supported by robust digital capabilities and disciplined execution. Its breadth across segments, combined with a long-term approach to building institutional capability, positions the group well as India’s financial sector enters its next phase of expansion and sophistication,” Birla said.
 
The investment also marks a renewed push by IFC, the World Bank Group’s private-sector investment arm, into India’s MSME financing ecosystem. Sarvesh Suri, IFC’s regional vice-president for Asia and the Pacific, said the partnership would help expand responsible financing to entrepreneurs and businesses in “job-rich sectors”.
 
ABCL has steadily scaled up its financial services franchise over the past three years, emerging as one of the group’s core growth engines. Its combined lending portfolio across the NBFC and housing finance businesses has crossed Rs 2 trillion after expanding at a 30 per cent compound annual growth rate between FY23 and FY26.
 
About 57 per cent of the company’s loan book is linked to SME and business lending, reflecting a strategic tilt towards India’s underpenetrated small-business credit market.
 
The group’s insurance and asset-management businesses have also expanded rapidly, with combined assets under management reaching nearly Rs 5.9 trillion, while consolidated profit after tax grew at a 23 per cent CAGR to Rs 3,797 crore in FY26.
 
Vishakha Mulye, MD and CEO, ABCL, said the fresh capital would help the company deepen customer engagement and accelerate digital-first offerings as competition intensifies across India’s financial services industry.

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Topics : Aditya Birla Capital Equity capital financial services MSME lending Kumar Mangalam Birla

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

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