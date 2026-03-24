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Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Fashion names Suraj Bahirwani as Pantaloons' CEO-designate

Aditya Birla Fashion names Suraj Bahirwani as Pantaloons' CEO-designate

Bahirwani will succeed incumbent Sangeeta Tanwani from October 1, 2026, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing

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Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday announced its top leadership succession plan for the Pantaloons brand, with the appointment of Suraj Bahirwani as CEO Designate.

Bahirwani will succeed incumbent Sangeeta Tanwani from October 1, 2026, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board at its meeting held on March 24, 2026, has appointed Suraj Bahirwani as CEO (Designate) - Pantaloons and senior managerial personnel (SMP) of the company with effect from April 1, 2026, and as CEO - Pantaloons and SMP with effect from October 1, 2026, it added.

Sangeeta Tanwani, CEO - Pantaloons and whole-time director (WTD) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, will oversee a planned and phased leadership transition of her role as CEO-Pantaloons and will continue to be CEO-Pantaloons till September 30, 2026, the filing added.

 

The company further said that from October 1, 2026 till her retirement on January 31, 2027, she will support the Managing Director on various strategic matters as an advisor.

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She will cease to be the WTD and KMP of the company with effect from the closure of business hours of January 31, 2027, it added.

Besides, the board has also appointed Marco Agnolin as CEO - OWND! and Nikhil Modha as CFO (Designate) and SMP of the company with effect from April 1, 2026 and as CFO and KMP with effect from January 1, 2027, ABFRL said.

Jagdish Bajaj, CFO and KMP of the company, will oversee a planned and phased leadership transition until December 31, 2026, when he retires from the services of the company, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Aditya Birla Fashion Company News BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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