Friday, March 27, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aditya Birla Real Estate aims ₹1,700 cr revenue from 1st housing project

Aditya Birla Real Estate aims ₹1,700 cr revenue from 1st housing project

The company said its subsidiary Birla Estates Pvt Ltd has entered into the redevelopment market with its first project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Aditya Birla Real Estate

The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders. (Representative Photo: Aditya Birla Group)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) will redevelop a housing society in Mumbai and expects a revenue of ₹1,700 crore from free-saleable area.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said its subsidiary Birla Estates Pvt Ltd has entered into the redevelopment market with its first project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Birla Estates will redevelop Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West, Mumbai's Western Suburbs.

The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

"With a saleable area of 2.9 lakh sq ft, the project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,700 crore," ABREL said.

 

Birla Estates develops premium residential housing in key markets. It also has a commercial portfolio with two grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai, with 6 lakh sq ft of leasable area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics, Biocon

Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO & MD effective from April 1

Reliance Industries, RIL

HC junks plea seeking CBI probe against RIL over illegal gas extraction

Fino Payments Bank

Fino PB withdraws resolution seeking shareholders' nod to reappoint CEO

Atanu Chakraborty, chairman HDFC Bank

Atanu Chakraborty's exit stems from power struggle with HDFC CEO: Report

Jio Financial Services, Allianz SE

Allianz Jio Reinsurance begins operations after approval from Irdaipremium

Topics : Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund Aditya Birla Group Aditya Birla Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis