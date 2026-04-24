Advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), the parent company of Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom services provider, is moving towards a public listing, Reliance Industries Limited chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday, following the announcement of its fourth quarter and annual results for FY26.

“I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future,” Ambani said.

“Robust full-year EBITDA growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband, and enterprise services. As we work to democratise access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes, and consumes content in the years ahead,” he added.

Ambani had announced in September last year at the company’s annual general meeting that preparations were underway for the IPO by June 2026. The carrier may offload about 2.5 per cent equity through an offer-for-sale route, Business Standard had reported last month. Jio Platforms had received investments totalling ₹152,055.45 crore or $20 billion back in 2020, when it sold a 32.97 per cent stake to more than two dozen investors led by Meta (then Facebook), Google, KKR, PIF, and Mubadala. RIL holds 67.03 per cent of JPL.

On Friday, JPL reported a net profit of ₹7,935 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26), up 13 per cent from the same quarter last financial year. The revenue of JPL stood at ₹44,928 crore for Q4FY26, representing a 12.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. Sequentially, profit was up 3.9 per cent from ₹7,629 crore in the Q3FY26 period, while revenue was up 2.87 per cent from ₹43,683 crore recorded in the previous quarter. JPL’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter were at ₹20,060 crore, up 17.9 per cent year-on-year. The telco added that the margin increase of 230 basis points year-on-year was led by higher average revenue per user and operating leverage.

On an annual basis, net profit was ₹30,053 crore, up XX per cent, on revenues of ₹1.72 trillion, which were up xx per cent. Ebitda for the full year was ₹76,255 crore, up xx per cent, with margin expanding to 51.9 per cent in FY26, from 50 per cent in FY25.

“Double-digit revenue growth driven by organic ARPU growth with improving subscriber mix in mobility, scale-up of home connects, and growth in digital services,” the company said.

Jio reported an average revenue per user (ARPU), a monthly metric of profitability of a telecom services provider, of ₹214, marginally up from ₹213.7 in Q3FY26. However, year-on-year, the ARPU was up 3.8 per cent, from ₹206.2.

Overall, Reliance Jio had 524.4 million users, of which 268 million were using 5G as of March 2026, making up 54 per cent of the customer base. The carrier added 9.1 million subscribers in the latest quarter. Jio’s 5G data traffic during the fourth quarter was 66 billion gigabytes (GB), up nearly 35 per cent year-on-year, while total voice traffic was 1.54 trillion minutes, up 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

During FY26, Reliance Jio added over 10 million new homes, taking the total connected premises to nearly 27.1 million with fixed broadband, giving the carrier a 43 per cent market share. For JioAirFiber, the customer base currently stands at 13 million. The company added that its fixed broadband services were upgraded further by transitioning to non-line-of-sight hardware, which would significantly widen the addressable market and drive greater deployment efficiency across geographies.

“Jio played a crucial role in connecting India to the Internet era and, with over 524 million subscribers across India, is now positioned as the digital gateway to the Intelligence era. Jio's state-of-the-art connectivity and edge compute infrastructure make it the principal gateway through which AI services reach Indian consumers, households, and businesses. This will sustain Jio's industry-leading growth for many years to come,” said Akash M Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm.