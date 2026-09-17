Advent to invest $328.5 million in Yatharth Hospital for 24.9% stake

US-based private equity firm Advent International said on Thursday ​it will invest $328.53 ​million in Yatharth Hospital for a ‌24.9% stake, sending shares of the Indian hospital operator to a record high.

Shares rose as much as 8.6% to an all-time high of ₹1,067. The deal adds to a wave of private equity investments in India's healthcare sector.

Last month, KKR signed ‌a deal to acquire Swedish healthcare provider Medicover's India business for $1.4 billion, while Blackstone bought a controlling stake in Hyderabad-based CARE Hospitals in 2023. In the same year, BPEA EQT acquired ​a majority stake in fertility-services provider Indira IVF.

Yatharth Hospitals was ‌established in 2008 and primarily operates in northern India. It ​operates ‌nine multi-speciality hospitals with about 2,800 operational beds ‌and plans to increase capacity to 3,250 beds.

After the investment, the founding ‌Tyagi family ​will remain ​Yatharth Hospital's largest shareholder, the statement added.