Advent to invest $328.5 million in Yatharth Hospital for 24.9% stake
After the investment, the founding Tyagi family will remain Yatharth Hospital's largest shareholder
Listen to This Article
US-based private equity firm Advent International said on Thursday it will invest $328.53 million in Yatharth Hospital for a 24.9% stake, sending shares of the Indian hospital operator to a record high.
Shares rose as much as 8.6% to an all-time high of ₹1,067. The deal adds to a wave of private equity investments in India's healthcare sector.
Last month, KKR signed a deal to acquire Swedish healthcare provider Medicover's India business for $1.4 billion, while Blackstone bought a controlling stake in Hyderabad-based CARE Hospitals in 2023. In the same year, BPEA EQT acquired a majority stake in fertility-services provider Indira IVF.
Yatharth Hospitals was established in 2008 and primarily operates in northern India. It operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with about 2,800 operational beds and plans to increase capacity to 3,250 beds.
After the investment, the founding Tyagi family will remain Yatharth Hospital's largest shareholder, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:56 PM IST