AESL wins ₹4,700 cr transmission project in Maha for 4.5 GW renewable power

Adani Group’s transmission and distribution arm, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), has won a ₹4,700 crore transmission project to evacuate renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra, the company said on Wednesday.

The project will also support the growing pumped-storage ecosystem in Satara, Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project, for evacuating 4,500 MW of capacity, was won through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

The project, housed under the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission, is expected to be delivered within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and transformation capacity to 1,43,425 MVA, the company added.

“Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India’s clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer, Adani Energy Solutions, adding that the project would create a transmission backbone to support renewable energy evacuation and energy-storage deployment.

The project includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, the Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, and the augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station, along with associated transmission infrastructure.