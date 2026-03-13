Friday, March 13, 2026 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / After Audi, Mercedes to hike prices by 2% from April amid forex volatility

After Audi, Mercedes to hike prices by 2% from April amid forex volatility

The decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs

Mercedes

On Thursday, Audi announced that it will hike prices of its products in India by up to 2 per cent from April 1 (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by around 2 per cent from April to offset the impact of forex volatility and increase in input costs.

"Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Brendon Sissing said.

The decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs, he added.

"While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences," Sissing stated.

 

On Thursday, Audi announced that it will hike prices of its products in India by up to 2 per cent from April 1 to partially offset the rise in input costs and the adverse impact of currency fluctuations. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties buys 44-acre land in Coimbatore, expects ₹450 cr revenue

HFCL logo

HFCL secures ₹10,159-cr order from foreign firm for optical fibre cable

Andreas Hettich, Chairman, Hettich Group Advisory Board

India is the second-largest market for Hittech: Chairman Andreas Hettichpremium

oil refiners

West Asia crisis threatens 2 mbpd of Gulf refining capacity: Rystad Energy

Vodafone Idea (Vi)

Vi executives to meet institutional investors in HK, Singapore next week

Topics : mercedez benz Mercedes India Mercedes Benz price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance