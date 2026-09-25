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Home / Companies / News / After Bengaluru, Rapido expands Ownly food delivery service to Hyderabad

After Bengaluru, Rapido expands Ownly food delivery service to Hyderabad

Ownly operates on a zero-commission model, charging restaurants a subscription fee instead, and currently partners with more than 20,000 restaurants

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Rapido has expanded its Ownly food delivery service to Hyderabad.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:23 PM IST

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After initially kicking off its food delivery service Ownly in Bengaluru, ride-hailing firm Rapido has now expanded the service to Hyderabad.
 
The service was formally launched at the beginning of this year after a six-month pilot. During the pilot phase, which kicked off in August last year, the service was available in select areas of the city, including Koramangala, HSR and BTM Layout.
 
Ownly, which was launched earlier this year with a pilot in Bengaluru, operates on a zero-commission model and does not charge restaurants any commission; instead, it charges a subscription fee. The platform currently partners with more than 20,000 restaurants.
 
 
A few months ago, Rapido integrated Ownly into its primary mobile application (app), aiming to make the food delivery service available to the platform’s active users. With this integration, customers can order from Ownly directly within the Rapido app alongside booking rides.
 
On the other hand, the larger platform, Rapido, is present in more than 400 cities and currently facilitates over five million rides per day. Its unified ecosystem spans bike taxis, autorickshaws, cabs, parcel deliveries, flight bookings and now food delivery.
 
India’s online food delivery market is expected to grow to nearly $25 billion by 2029-30 from an estimated $9 billion in 2024-25, according to estimates by brokerage firm Jefferies.
 

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Topics : Food delivery Bengaluru Hyderabad

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:23 PM IST