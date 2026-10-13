After three decades in the ICICI fold, Anup Bagchi readies for his next act

Bagchi, who resigned as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of ICICI Life Insurance on October 1, attended the insurer’s Q2FY27 earnings call on Tuesday, where he introduced his successor, Siddhartha Mishra.

In his opening remarks, Bagchi said the board had appointed Mishra as MD & CEO for a five-year term beginning October 14, 2026, subject to requisite approvals. Mishra assumed the role of chief operating officer (COO) on October 6, 2026.

“As my tenure as MD & CEO comes to an end today, I want to sincerely thank each one of you for the trust and support you have extended to me, not just at ICICI Bank, but also over more than three decades with the ICICI Group,” Bagchi said. He also wished Mishra success, expressing confidence that his successor would lead the company to continued growth.

Bagchi has headed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance since June 2023. He succeeded N S Kannan, another ICICI Group veteran who led the insurer from June 2018 to June 2023.

Bagchi will now head to the corner office of HDFC Bank as its chief.

Although he officially takes over from the current MD & CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, on October 27, he has been an additional director on the bank’s board since October 2. Just as Bagchi introduced Mishra on the insurer’s earnings call, Jagdishan is also expected to introduce Bagchi to the investor community during HDFC Bank’s Q2FY27 earnings call on Saturday.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Bagchi has over three decades of experience across banking, capital markets, wealth management and insurance. He has held several senior leadership positions, including MD & CEO of ICICI Securities and executive director of ICICI Bank. He will be the first outsider to occupy the corner office at HDFC Bank.

Bagchi served as executive director of ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023, overseeing retail, business and rural banking before moving to wholesale banking. During his tenure, the bank’s retail mortgage portfolio crossed Rs 2 trillion, making it the first private-sector lender in India to achieve the milestone. He was earlier MD & CEO of ICICI Securities and served as chairman of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company until May 2023. He was also a director of ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company and ICICI Home Finance.