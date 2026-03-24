After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee by 17% to ₹17.58 per order

Food delivery platform Swiggy has hiked the platform fee it charges users to Rs 17.58 per order, its app showed on Tuesday, days after rival Zomato increased the charges.

Swiggy had last hiked its platform fee in September last year.

The company has now raised it to Rs 17.58 per order inclusive of GST, whereas rival Zomato charges Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis.

The latest round of increase by Swiggy brings the platform fee charged by both food delivery players effectively at par with each other (to around Rs 17.58 per order).

On March 20, Zomato hiked the platform fee it charges users by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order on a pre-GST basis.

Platform fees are fixed, per-order charges in addition to delivery and restaurant fees. To cover operating costs, technology maintenance, and customer support for services.

The latest hike in platform fees is set to make ordering food costlier for millions of users across the country. The increase in platform fees by Zomato and Swiggy comes at a time when crude oil prices are rising due to the West Asia conflict. Higher fuel costs are expected to drive up the cost of delivery operations.