India’s transition from a major generics manufacturing hub towards biologics and biosimilars is emerging as a growth opportunity for United States-based Agilent Technologies, which expects rising demand for advanced testing and quality-control solutions as domestic drugmakers scale up operations. Bharat Bhardwaj, vice-president and general manager, Asia Pacific, Agilent Technologies, said the company’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses remained its strongest segments in India, supported by the country’s established position in generic medicines and growing investments in biologics. “While India remained in the past a very strong generics player, I would say that biologics would be the next chapter for India,” Bhardwaj said in an interaction with Business Standard.

Agilent reported an 8.7 per cent rise in global revenue to $7.55 billion for the US financial year ended October 2026. Revenue from its life sciences and diagnostics business grew 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $843 million in the fourth quarter, according to the company’s November 23 earnings release. The company expects global revenue to grow 6-8 per cent to $8-8.15 billion in FY27.

Bhardwaj said Agilent was seeing large pharmaceutical customers in India scale up their operations and seek partners that could provide the technology and expertise required for this expansion, including advanced quality-control systems and trained personnel to operate increasingly sophisticated laboratories.

The shift towards biologics also requires drugmakers to strengthen their testing infrastructure to meet global quality and regulatory requirements as they expand their presence in international markets.

“We are able to bring those technologies to Indian players and offer them unique solutions as they go through the scaling of operations,” Bhardwaj said.

The company has expanded its customer-facing infrastructure in India over the past two years, including customer experience centres, India solution centres and a refurbishment centre.

However, Agilent does not have immediate plans to establish additional manufacturing or research and development facilities in India. Investments made over the past two years would provide the foundation for its next phase of growth, the company said.

Beyond pharmaceuticals, Agilent is tracking opportunities arising from India’s semiconductor manufacturing ambitions and increased investments in environmental and food testing.

Bhardwaj identified the availability of skilled scientific talent as a key challenge, saying the pace of skills development had not kept up with the industry’s growth ambitions. Agilent is working with industry partners and customers to address this gap.

Demand was also coming from companies upgrading older laboratory equipment to technologies that support automation, data integration and artificial intelligence-led workflows, he added.