Agri-inputs maker SML weighing IPO in 2-3 yrs to fund new chemical entities

Agri-inputs maker SML Ltd, formerly known as Sulphur India Limited, is evaluating a stock market listing within the next two to three years as it looks to fund the development of new chemical entities (NCEs), Managing Director Bimal Shah said.

"We have not completely decided - we are also evaluating it," Shah said in an interview to PTI, adding that the debt-free company expects greater clarity on the timeline within the next one to two years.

Mumbai-based SML Ltd said it is among a handful of Indian companies developing NCEs - proprietary new molecules rather than generic formulations - with one new molecule expected to reach the market soon and others in the pipeline.

"We are working on NCEs, new chemical entity in the last three years. We have a new molecule coming up very soon. ... NCE is a very important focus for us. Of course, this requires a lot of investment," he said.

Bringing a single NCE to market can cost $70 million-$80 million, Shah said, and the company has so far self-financed the research.

These considerations may eventually lead the company toward listing, but no decision has been made yet; it's still evaluating, Shah said, adding that he expects to have a "clearer sense of direction this year or next", since further steps will depend on related groundwork being completed.

CASH PILE, ACQUISITION TARGETS

SML Ltd holds roughly ₹450-470 crore in cash on a near debt-free balance sheet; funds, Shah said, could be deployed toward acquisitions, regulatory assets or strategic tie-ups, alongside the NCE program.

The company pointed to its earlier increase in ownership of Rotam India, an active ingredient manufacturing facility, as an example of the kind of backwards-integration deal it could pursue again.

"We've maintained a stable balance sheet over the years, and this accumulated fund is intended for the right opportunity - potentially an acquisition, strategic tie-up, or backward integration," he said.

The listing deliberations come as SML pushes deeper into three business lines beyond its traditional sulphur fertilizer base: crop nutrition, crop protection and biologicals.

Shah said crop nutrition, where the company is promoting balanced, nutrient-efficient formulations rather than single-nutrient products, is likely to be the fastest-growing of the three over the next three years, both in India and globally.

REVENUE OUTLOOK TRIMMED

SML has lowered its revenue target for the current fiscal year to about ₹1,600 crore, from an earlier goal of ₹1,800 crore, citing weaker monsoon rainfall, US tariffs and shipping disruptions tied to ongoing geopolitical conflict. That would still mark an increase from roughly ₹1,200-1,300 crore a year earlier, aided by price increases of 15-20 per cent across its product range.

International business, spanning more than 80 countries, generated roughly ₹600-700 crore last fiscal year; SML is targeting ₹700-800 crore this year and Rs 1,000 crore within two years, though it flagged continued tariff and shipping-related uncertainty.

Roughly 70 per cent of SML's export revenue comes from crop-protection products, including insecticides and fungicides using microencapsulation and water-dispersible granule technologies, the executive said.

BRAND PUSH

SML Ltd separately unveiled cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador this year, betting his national profile can accelerate farmer adoption of its sulphur-based fertilizers. The company estimates only a small fraction of India's farmland currently receives adequate sulphur nutrition, despite government soil surveys showing widespread deficiency.

"We are trying to connect nutrition, sports and agriculture together," Shah said, adding that Tendulkar had sought out the partnership after noting he had never worked with an agriculture-focused company before.

The company recently launched seven new products across crop protection and crop nutrition. Shah said crop protection products converts to sales faster since it operates on an AI-to-AI (active ingredient) basis. "We expect at least an additional ₹100 crore this year from these new products/technologies, with crop nutrition potentially contributing even more depending on market reach and consumption growth."

SUPPLY GAP

India's fertilizer industry has increasingly flagged sulphur deficiency as a hidden constraint on crop yields, with government soil-health surveys showing widespread shortfalls nationally.

SML Ltd said the company has 30-40 per cent market share in India's roughly 150,000-200,000 tonne specialty sulphur-fertilizer segment, a share it aims to lift to 50-60 per cent by 2030 through expanded field demonstrations and dealer outreach.

The company, which competes with larger rivals including Coromandel International and Deepak Fertilizers, said its patented micronized sulphur and sulphur-zinc formulations carry a higher per-unit cost than conventional sources such as gypsum and ammonium sulphate but require substantially lower application rates.

Capacity utilization at SML's production facilities stands at roughly 50-55 per cent, Shah said, with full utilization expected by 2028-29. The company plans to move some of its research capacity toward new agri-inputs beyond sulphur, including biological crop-protection products.

Founded in 1971, SML Ltd has evolved over five decades from its strong foundation in sulphur-based crop inputs into a research-driven, innovation-led global agri-solutions enterprise.