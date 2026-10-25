AI at inflection point, future belongs to those who reinvent: HCLTech CEO

As artificial intelligence reshapes the technology industry, HCL Technologies (HCLTech) CEO and Managing Director C Vijayakumar has said the sector has reached another "inflection point" with AI, and that the future belongs not necessarily to the largest, but those willing to keep reinventing themselves.

He made the remarks in a LinkedIn post marking ten years since he took charge of the IT services major.

Vijayakumar described a decade as a long time in the technology industry, during which industries have been reinvented, business models disrupted, and the boundaries of what is possible have shifted repeatedly.

Looking ahead, he tied the company's path directly to the AI moment.

"Today as AI reshapes our industry, we are once again at an inflection point," he wrote.

He added that his firm belief has been that the future belongs not necessarily to the biggest, but to those willing to continually reinvent themselves.

"That conviction has never been stronger," he wrote, adding that he is convinced "the best of HCLTech is still ahead of us." Reflecting on his tenure, Vijayakumar said he inherited a strong company and a stronger culture.

Over ten years, HCLTech built on both, growing into a global enterprise of more than 225,000 people, expanding into new businesses and markets, and earning the trust of some of the world's most respected enterprises.

He noted that the results of that work are in the public domain.

Yet it is not milestones, financial performance or accolades that come to his mind first, he said, but the people: the colleagues, customers and his family who supported him throughout the ten years.

Companies, he observed, are built through strategies and investments, but they endure through their culture, values and people.

On leadership, he said it is not about having all the answers but about asking better questions, being comfortable with a team that challenges one's thinking, making difficult choices, and creating an environment where people can do the best work of their careers.