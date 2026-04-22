AI can transform financial market infrastructure: SBI Chairman Setty

State Bank of India Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Wednesday said artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to strengthen risk management, improve operational efficiency, and enable real-time market surveillance in financial markets.

“AI can analyse vast datasets of historical transactions, counterparty behaviour, and market conditions to enable dynamic management, real-time risk assessment, and more accurate prediction of counterparty exposures,” Setty said.

He added that AI and machine learning can automate repetitive processes such as clearing, settlement, and reconciliation, thereby reducing operational overheads while improving speed and accuracy.

Setty noted that this marks a shift from financial market infrastructure institutions being post-trade processors to becoming “pre-emptive risk sentinels” that not only manage risks but anticipate them.

“We can also envision deeper integration with global market infrastructures, as Indian markets gain greater prominence in the international financial landscape. At the same time, new frontiers such as digital assets, tokenised securities, and enhanced cross-border settlement mechanisms will require both innovation and prudence,” he said.

However, he cautioned that financial markets are evolving rapidly, becoming more interconnected and complex. New asset classes are likely to emerge, cross-border flows may intensify, and risks could develop in less visible but potentially more systemic ways. In such an environment, he said, the role of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL) will become even more strategic.

Cyber resilience, technological robustness, and regulatory alignment will remain critical pillars as the system evolves, Setty said, adding that CCIL is well positioned to lead the next phase of development given its strong risk management framework and alignment with regulatory vision.

He highlighted that CCIL has been a key part of India’s financial system, often operating in the background during stable periods but playing a crucial role during times of stress. Established to provide a backbone, CCIL has addressed core needs such as protection against counterparty default, ensuring settlement finality, and bringing order to fragmented market practices, Setty said.

By acting as a central counterparty, CCIL replaced bilateral risk with a more secure framework, enabling participants to transact with greater confidence while improving liquidity through efficient netting, he said, adding that today, CCIL underpins the seamless settlement of government securities, the smooth functioning of money markets, and the hedging of currency risks. Its role spans guaranteed settlement in foreign exchange markets, the development of tri-party repo structures, functioning as a trade repository, and enabling advanced collateral management platforms.

Setty noted that CCIL’s ability to combine scale with safety is reflected in the large volumes it handles daily, while maintaining an unbroken record of settlement integrity, even during periods of global financial stress.

Highlighting the scale of growth, he said daily volumes in government securities have increased from just over Rs 3,600 crore in 2003 to more than Rs 71,000 crore in 2026 — an increase of nearly 1,900 per cent.

The repo market has seen even sharper expansion, with daily volumes rising from around Rs 6,000 crore to Rs 5.6 trillion.

“These trends reflect the growing depth, confidence, and sophistication of India’s financial markets, enabled by CCIL’s robust infrastructure,” he said.

He added that CCIL has also played a key role in strengthening monetary policy transmission and market development by enabling efficient collateralised markets, improving price discovery, and expanding participation, thereby reducing friction and contributing to a more stable and responsive financial system.