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Home / Companies / News / AI disruption, Iran war risks weigh on Indian IT firms' earnings outlook

AI disruption, Iran war risks weigh on Indian IT firms' earnings outlook

The sector is weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, and the disruptive impact of AI adoption

Indian IT firms, earnings

The twin pressures have weighed on sentiment, driving down shares this year | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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By Harshita Swaminathan, Rachel Yeo and Srinidhi Ragavendran
 
HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are set to report earnings as their investor base increasingly questions the value of traditional IT services in the age of artificial intelligence.
 
The sector is weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, and the disruptive impact of AI adoption. The twin pressures have weighed on sentiment, driving down shares this year. 
 
Negative sentiment toward the sector deepened after US-listed peer Accenture Plc forecast slower-than-expected quarterly revenue, reinforcing concerns over weakening demand and sending the NSE IT Index even lower. On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. met net income expectations, helped by cost-cutting efforts that helped it weather a slowdown in the core IT business.  
 
 
“Our recent interactions suggest that pressures on IT services budgets persist, which is driving pressures on discretionary IT spending,” Jefferies wrote in a note. 

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Topics : HCLTech HCL Technologies Q1 results Wipro Tech Mahindra

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 10:44 AM IST

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