AI disruption, Iran war risks weigh on Indian IT firms' earnings outlook

By Harshita Swaminathan, Rachel Yeo and Srinidhi Ragavendran

HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Ltd. are set to report earnings as their investor base increasingly questions the value of traditional IT services in the age of artificial intelligence.

The sector is weighed down by macroeconomic uncertainty, exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, and the disruptive impact of AI adoption. The twin pressures have weighed on sentiment, driving down shares this year.

Negative sentiment toward the sector deepened after US-listed peer Accenture Plc forecast slower-than-expected quarterly revenue, reinforcing concerns over weakening demand and sending the NSE IT Index even lower. On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. met net income expectations, helped by cost-cutting efforts that helped it weather a slowdown in the core IT business.

Earnings at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will serve as a key reality check for Taiwan’s stock market, which remains in the grip of the AI boom. It will release its June sales figures on Monday afternoon after Typhoon Bavi delayed its announcement, giving investors a clearer look on its second-quarter performance.

On Saturday, India’s Avenue Supermarts Ltd. missed net income estimates. It refocused its e-commerce strategy by shutting operations in several cities that didn’t contribute much to the group’s earnings.