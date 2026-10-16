Friday, October 16, 2026 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AI drives 70% of orders on ecom platform Meesho via personalised ranking

AI drives 70% of orders on ecom platform Meesho via personalised ranking

Meesho's AI-powered Prism drives nearly 70% of orders, while its Chorus agent handles 60% of user queries as the e-commerce platform expands AI adoption across operations

Pratik Kumar

Meesho Head of Engineering Pratik Kumar oversees AI systems powering nearly 70% of orders.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ecommerce platform Meesho is increasingly deploying artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, with nearly 70 per cent of orders coming through its AI-powered personalised ranking system, Prism. In addition, its AI customer support agent, Chorus, currently handles 60 per cent of user queries, said Pratik Kumar, the company’s head of engineering. 
While speaking with Business Standard, Kumar said, “AI as a technology is such a powerful innovation that it definitely has unlocked many problems that were otherwise hard to solve. Close to 70 per cent of our orders come through a personalised ranking model via the Prism system.” He oversees technology and AI-related initiatives at Meesho. 
 
Meesho's Prism system uses personalised ranking to recommend products to users based on signals such as demographics, geography, device usage, browsing behaviour, product clicks and ignored listings. The system is designed to identify user preferences even when shoppers arrive on the platform without a clearly defined purchase intent, Kumar said. 
The company also uses an AI-powered system called TrendPulse to anticipate demand and help sellers prepare inventory ahead of emerging trends. Kumar cited Navratri as an example of how demand can vary across regions and days, with shoppers looking for particular colours of clothing depending on local customs. 
According to Kumar, the ecommerce platform is using AI across product discovery, demand forecasting, customer support, voice-led shopping, fraud prevention, address prediction, logistics and seller enablement. 
Meesho is deploying the technology to make shopping more accessible to customers who may be less comfortable typing search queries or navigating text-heavy interfaces. In this case, its Vaani AI agent enables users to discover products through voice, understand product information, add items to their carts and complete transactions through voice-led interactions. 

Also Read

Anthropic's AI Welfare Policy and Debate Over AI Consciousness

Can AI 'feel' pain? Anthropic bans 'cruel' behaviour towards its models

AI cybersecurity

G7 finance chiefs agree to launch exercises to tackle AI cyberattack risks

nclt, judiciary

Best of Opinion: An opportunity to rethink the infrastructure of justice

artificial intelligence (AI)

Getting AI into infrastructurepremium

Bharti AXA Life Insurance CIO Rahul Bhuskute

SMIDs to large-caps shift likely if earnings gap narrows: Bharti Axa CIO

On the seller side, AI agents address queries related to financial journeys, payouts, monetisation and campaign creation, reducing dependence on human intervention and helping sellers resolve issues more quickly. 
As AI adoption expands, Meesho is also working to contain the cost of running AI models at scale. Its in-house Bharat-MLStack has helped reduce AI inference and model-related costs by around 60-70 per cent compared with external providers, Kumar said. 
Meesho currently has approximately 960,000 transacting sellers on its platform, and the company's annual transacting seller base has grown 87 per cent year on year. Here, AI is being used to simplify seller onboarding, particularly for sellers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

More From This Section

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with a delegation from Hyundai Motor India Engineering led by Managing Director Changyeon Cho to discuss expanding automotive and electric vehicle investments in the state

Telangana woos Hyundai for car plant, seeks to fast-track ₹8,528 cr R&D

(From left) Bhuvan Gupta, Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar from OfBusiness

OfBusiness's AI-powered BidAssist expands reach beyond India's big cities

yes bank

Yes Bank AT-1 bond reinstatement may hit CET1 ratio by 250 basis points

ITC hotels

ITC Hotels expands NCR presence with 104-key 'Welcomhotel' in Manesar

Mahesh Pai

South Indian Bank aims 16% loan growth in FY27 amid West Asia war risks

Topics : Artificial intelligence Meesho Market Interviews e-commerce market

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesOTT Release This WeekPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 6:28 PM IST