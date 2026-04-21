AI-led innovations to contribute 40% to revenue in 3-5 years: LEAD Group

While speaking exclusively with Business Standard, Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm, said, “AI-led products are going to be the flywheels of growth for us and in the next three to five years, they will be about 40 per cent of our revenue — that's the ambition. It’s a bit of a move from the company to ensure that, on top of our learning systems, which are growing at a steady pace, we add this AI-led system, which will accelerate the growth. So, the base business is growing, but these offshoots are now expected to add to the growth.”

LEAD Group closed FY25 with revenue of Rs 367 crore and achieved operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven. The company currently partners with nearly 9,000 schools across more than 400 cities.

On the revenue expectations for FY26, Mehta added, “We will deliver growth both on revenue and on Ebitda.”

Earlier this month, the company launched Ms Curie, an AI-powered tutor designed to enable personalised learning in classrooms. Trained to work with K-8 students, the tool interacts with each student, adapts to their level in real time, and gives instant feedback; it can also work with most Indian accents and has very low latency.

Its early pilots across 1,000 students in 10 schools in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi have shown noticeable results, with students demonstrating a 1.4 times improvement in conversational ability and a 1.3 times improvement in public speaking. The pilot is expected to end this month.

The company also introduced Fluento, a spoken English programme built on this personalised AI tutor to improve real-world communication skills among students. Over the next 12–18 months, the company plans to expand the deployment of Fluento across 1,500 schools and 500,000 students.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm initially started experimenting with AI nearly three years ago, and the first product to become part of its AI suite was TECHBOOK. Launched in 2024, it is an AI-enabled textbook that combines curriculum, instruction, assessment, and personalised practice.