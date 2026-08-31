AIG Hospitals plans to invest ₹2,000 crore in 1,000-bed Vizag project

Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals will invest Rs 2,000 crore in phases over the next five years to develop a 1,000-bed greenfield multispeciality hospital at Endada in Visakhapatnam.

The project is expected to create employment for around 9,000 people. Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh, along with AIG Hospitals Chairman D Nageshwar Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the project on Monday.

“The Rs 2,000 crore AIG Hospitals project is a major investment in Visakhapatnam’s healthcare sector and will create around 9,000 jobs. This project will not only provide world-class healthcare but also strengthen Visakhapatnam as a major healthcare destination, while creating new opportunities for doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare professionals. We welcome AIG Hospitals to Visakhapatnam and look forward to its contribution to the city’s growth," said Lokesh.

The hospital will be developed in two phases, with the first phase comprising 650 beds and expected to be operational by October 2028. A second phase will add another 350 beds, taking the total capacity to 1,000 beds.

The project will create employment across clinical, technical, administrative and support functions, with AIG Hospitals expecting around 9,000 people to be employed at full operations. The facility is also expected to have 1,000 doctors on its rolls.

Spread across a nine-acre hospital campus, the project will include a nursing college, paramedic training centre, research laboratory, AI centre and academic block, creating an integrated healthcare, education and research ecosystem.

The hospital will offer 50-plus medical and surgical specialities, with advanced facilities including modular operating rooms, cath labs, endoscopy suites, 150 critical care beds and a 50-bed emergency department. The outpatient block is designed to handle around 5,000 consultations a day.

AIG Hospitals Vice-Chairman P V S Raju said the scale of the project would generate employment at multiple levels, while the nursing college and paramedic training centre would create a sustained pipeline of trained healthcare professionals for the region.

The foundation stone ceremony was attended by AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, Visakhapatnam MP Muthukumilli Bharat, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and senior AIG Hospitals and district officials.