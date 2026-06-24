As Air India enters a leadership transition and faces rising financial pressure, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has reportedly begun conducting weekly reviews of the airline, signalling closer oversight during a critical phase of the turnaround.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Chandrasekaran has asked key divisions, including flight operations, commercial strategy and finance, to submit weekly updates directly to him. He also pushed for closer coordination across departments to maintain stability while the airline prepares for its next phase, the report said.

The report comes shortly after Campbell Wilson resigned as Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. Wilson is expected to remain in the position until the Air India board finds his successor.

According to the report, Tata Sons has also brought in former Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola as executive advisor to support management during the transition.

Why is the concern no longer only operational?

When Tata Group regained control of Air India in 2022, the airline’s turnaround was always expected to be expensive. But recent numbers suggest the issue has moved beyond short-term transformation costs.

Air India posted a loss of $2.96 billion in FY26, marking its biggest annual loss since the Tata Group acquisition. The financial details were revealed in the annual report released by Singapore Airlines.

Several external and operational factors are behind this financial pressure. These include higher fuel costs linked to the West Asia war, longer international routes after Pakistani airspace restrictions, delays in retrofitting aircraft interiors and disruption to network expansion.

Air India has reportedly reduced more than 350 daily flights while reviewing capacity deployment, the report said.

Had the turnaround shown signs of progress?

The latest losses stand out because the business had previously shown signs of improvement. Tata Group’s aviation business reduced losses to ₹6,337 crore in FY24 from ₹15,414 crore a year earlier. During the same period, Air India’s consolidated revenue rose 24 per cent to ₹51,365 crore.

A major milestone came with the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger, after which Singapore Airlines retained a 25.1 per cent stake in the combined airline. The merger was meant to create a larger full-service aviation platform with stronger international ambitions.

How is Singapore Airlines feeling the impact?

Air India’s financial stress is no longer limited to Tata Group .

Singapore Airlines reported a 57.4 per cent decline in net profit year-on-year to $929.4 million for the financial year ended March 2026, compared with $2.18 billion a year earlier. The airline attributed the fall in profit mainly to two factors: the absence of a one-time accounting gain that had arisen from the Air India-Vistara merger, and losses incurred by Air India.

The losses have also translated into fresh funding requirements. Air India sought additional capital from Tata Group and Singapore Airlines after losses crossed ₹22,000 crore.

The size and structure of the capital infusion were under discussion.

Separately, Air India had sought around ₹10,000 crore, or about $1.1 billion, from its shareholders following setbacks including the 2025 Ahmedabad plane crash and operational disruptions linked to airspace restrictions.

Is Air India shifting from growth to cost control?

Air India’s original transformation plan focused heavily on expansion. The airline announced large aircraft orders, accelerated international growth plans and invested in service upgrades as part of rebuilding the carrier. But recent signals suggest priorities may now be changing.

Air India was evaluating steps such as deferring aircraft deliveries, cutting flights and delaying expansion plans after Tata Group asked management to focus on reducing record losses.

According to The Economic Times report, the airline is also reviewing its aircraft delivery pipeline and plans to retire older aircraft faster to reduce fuel costs.