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Air India revamps mobile app with India-specific payment features

The main enhancements in the app pertain to assistance during flight disruptions, payment system updates and in-house internet booking engine, according to Air India

Air India

Air India said the app has been downloaded nearly 17 million times and serves over 1,00,000 users daily. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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Air India has revamped its mobile application with new features that will help with quicker responses to travellers as well as allow deployment of India-specific innovations in the payment system.

The main enhancements in the app pertain to assistance during flight disruptions, payment system updates and in-house internet booking engine, according to Air India.

The enhanced mobile app would provide greater ease of booking and allow the airline to respond more quickly to the needs of the customers, the airline's Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy told PTI.

In a release on Thursday, Air India said the app has been downloaded nearly 17 million times and serves over 1,00,000 users daily.

 

In case of flight disruptions, support would be provided to the passengers with the hotel accommodation and transportation assistance contextually from the home screen, the airline said.

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The in-house internet booking engine will offer a faster and responsive user interface.

"Payment orchestration system allows us to do a lot of India specific innovations. It will allow us to deploy the innovations quickly... (there will be) scalability and transparency of performance...," Ramaswamy said.

Loss-making Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January 2022, has embarked on an ambitious transformation plan and has modernised more than 140 digital systems since the takeover.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India Aviation industry Aviation

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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