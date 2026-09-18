Friday, September 18, 2026 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India's incoming CEO Gebremariam meets Civil Aviation Minister K Naidu

Air India's incoming CEO Gebremariam meets Civil Aviation Minister K Naidu

Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam on Friday met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Tewolde Gebremariam

Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam (Photo: Fortune Global Forum)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam on Friday met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Naidu shared pictures of the meeting on X and said that with massive demand for better connectivity and enhanced passenger convenience, the airline has a challenging and important responsibility.

On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam, a former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He is expected to take charge after receiving security approvals later this month.

"Pleased to meet @airindia's new CEO & MD, Shri Tewolde Gebremariam and extend my best wishes for his new role," Naidu said in a post on X and added that Air India has been an integral part of India's aviation legacy.

 

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and senior Air India officials were present at the meeting.

Also Read

Air India

Air India board meets to discuss new CEO's salary structure, other matters

Air India

Air India expands Salesforce's AI use to streamline customer services

Delhi Airport | File Image

3 Italians leave Delhi without immigration: What are the rules for flyers?

Air India

MoCA issues notice to Air India after 3 foreigners bypass immigration

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

IndiGo, Air India battle for Mumbai-Delhi route as Akasa doubles flights

Gebremariam, who will be the second foreign CEO at Air India, will be taking over the reins at a time when the airline is working on its ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds.

On September 7, Gebremariam, in his first address during a townhall, told the airline's staff that "we will Make Air India Great Again (MAGA)".

He had also sought the support and cooperation of the airline's staff and called for minimising disruptions as he emphasised that operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Sons row: 'Separation of ownership and control may offer a solution'

Tata Sons row: 'Separation of ownership and control may offer a solution'

Larsen & Toubro

L&T looks to scale up modularisation to boost project execution

PepsiCo, Pepsi

Sustainability programme drives growth, India key to expansion: PepsiCo

Nestle, Nestle India

FSSAI initiates legal action against Nestle India over infant products

Nexperia

Nexperia to partner with Tata on chip production, packaging in India

Topics : Air India Civil Aviation Ministry

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 8:36 PM IST