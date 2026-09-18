Air India's incoming CEO Gebremariam meets Civil Aviation Minister K Naidu

Air India's incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam on Friday met Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Naidu shared pictures of the meeting on X and said that with massive demand for better connectivity and enhanced passenger convenience, the airline has a challenging and important responsibility.

On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam, a former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief, as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He is expected to take charge after receiving security approvals later this month.

"Pleased to meet @airindia's new CEO & MD, Shri Tewolde Gebremariam and extend my best wishes for his new role," Naidu said in a post on X and added that Air India has been an integral part of India's aviation legacy.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and senior Air India officials were present at the meeting.

Gebremariam, who will be the second foreign CEO at Air India, will be taking over the reins at a time when the airline is working on its ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds.

On September 7, Gebremariam, in his first address during a townhall, told the airline's staff that "we will Make Air India Great Again (MAGA)".

He had also sought the support and cooperation of the airline's staff and called for minimising disruptions as he emphasised that operational excellence is about getting the basics right every day.