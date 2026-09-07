Air India's new CEO Gebremariam seeks staff support to minimise disruptions

Air India's incoming CEO and MD Tewolde Gebremariam on Monday sought the support and cooperation of the airline's staff and called for minimising disruptions.

In his first address to the employees, Gebremariam said Air India has a powerful heritage, a strong brand and enormous potential. "If we do the right things at the right time, the sky is the limit." On August 5, Air India announced the appointment of Gebremariam as the CEO and MD after a comprehensive search, overseen by a dedicated board committee.

He comes with nearly four decades of experience at Ethiopian Airlines Group, including as its CEO for over 11 years.

Addressing the employees on Monday, he said that he is coming from the US and that "we will Make Air India Great Again (MAGA)".

Recalling his stint in Mumbai in the 1990s, Gebremariam said at that time, Air India was at the top of the industry and now, he will have the opportunity to again make it a strong brand.

Safety-first culture has to be the number one priority and he also stressed the need to minimise disruptions. When disruptions do occur, handle them professionally and take care of the customers, he said. "I need your support and cooperation. We cannot bring about meaningful change without the commitment of our people," he told the staff.

He will assume the role of CEO and MD after receiving necessary approvals.

Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran and outgoing CEO and MD Campbell Wilson also addressed the staff.

Wilson said Air India's best days are still ahead and emphasised that he will remain the airline's biggest cheerleader from the sidelines.