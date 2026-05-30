Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft office space for GCC in DLF Cyber City

Airbnb has leased 46,437 square feet of office space for its global capability centre (GCC) at Gurugram’s DLF Cyber City for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of around ₹61.53 lakh.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the lease commenced on October 1, 2025, at a rental rate of ₹132.5 per square foot per month.

The lease documents add that Airbnb has taken up space in DLF Cyber City’s Building No. 5 (Tower A), after paying a security deposit of ₹5.54 crore. The agreement includes a 5 per cent escalation clause.

This comes after Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky recently told PTI last month that the company will continue to invest and play the long game in India, one of the fastest-growing global markets driven by a rising middle class and travel-hungry Gen Z.

In line with its long-term vision for the Indian market, the company has continued investments in the region to cater to a growing base of domestic travellers, the PTI report added.

“Airbnb’s expansion at DLF Cyber City reflects the incredible momentum we are witnessing in India’s commercial real estate market. GCCs have moved beyond simple back offices to become the primary engine driving premium institutional leasing,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack.

He added that tech leaders committing to long-term, high-value leases at over ₹130 per square foot prove that the appetite for top-tier Grade A infrastructure remains incredibly robust.

GCCs led office leasing in India during the January-March 2026 period, contributing 9.1 million square feet (msf), or 44 per cent of the overall 20.7 msf absorbed during the period.

According to a recent report by real estate consultancy firm CBRE, GCC demand has remained high in regions such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, driven by Fortune 500 companies.