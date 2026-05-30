Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft office space for GCC in DLF Cyber City

Airbnb leases 46,000 sq ft office space for GCC in DLF Cyber City

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the lease commenced on October 1, 2025, at a rental rate of ₹132.5 per square foot per month

Airbnb

Airbnb (File photo: Reuters)

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airbnb has leased 46,437 square feet of office space for its global capability centre (GCC) at Gurugram’s DLF Cyber City for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of around ₹61.53 lakh.
 
According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the lease commenced on October 1, 2025, at a rental rate of ₹132.5 per square foot per month.
 
The lease documents add that Airbnb has taken up space in DLF Cyber City’s Building No. 5 (Tower A), after paying a security deposit of ₹5.54 crore. The agreement includes a 5 per cent escalation clause.
 
This comes after Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky recently told PTI last month that the company will continue to invest and play the long game in India, one of the fastest-growing global markets driven by a rising middle class and travel-hungry Gen Z.
 
 
In line with its long-term vision for the Indian market, the company has continued investments in the region to cater to a growing base of domestic travellers, the PTI report added.

Also Read

real estate, MUFG

Singapore's Thakral raises stake in Gurugram mixed-use healthcare project

Power grid

Transformer at Gurugram substation blows up; power outage halts Rapid Rail

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties ties up with Tata Projects for contracts worth ₹1,100 cr

The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹2.62 crore and a 5 per cent annual rental escalation clause | Photo: Company Website

Nissin leases 3.85 lakh sq ft warehouse near Ggn for ₹65 lakh rent

Pradeep Aggarwal

Signature Global eyes launches worth ₹15,000 cr in FY27: Pradeep Aggarwalpremium

 
“Airbnb’s expansion at DLF Cyber City reflects the incredible momentum we are witnessing in India’s commercial real estate market. GCCs have moved beyond simple back offices to become the primary engine driving premium institutional leasing,” said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder of Propstack.
 
He added that tech leaders committing to long-term, high-value leases at over ₹130 per square foot prove that the appetite for top-tier Grade A infrastructure remains incredibly robust.
 
GCCs led office leasing in India during the January-March 2026 period, contributing 9.1 million square feet (msf), or 44 per cent of the overall 20.7 msf absorbed during the period.
 
According to a recent report by real estate consultancy firm CBRE, GCC demand has remained high in regions such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, driven by Fortune 500 companies.

More From This Section

Reliance Communications

CBI files first chargesheet in Reliance ADA Group case against 16 accused

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's salary rises 2.5% to ₹82.6 crore in FY26premium

Eruditus Cofounder and CEO Ashwin Damera said the firm wanted to reverse the trend of Indian students moving abroad for higher studies

Edtech platform Eruditus eyes over 50% of top line from India in 5 yearspremium

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court rejects Pernod Ricard plea to sell liquor in Delhi

Joseph Anantharaju

Happiest Minds banking on large deals to maintain double digit growthpremium

Topics : Airbnb DLF Cyber City Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance