Airtel Africa chooses London for mobile-money business listing this year

By Loni Prinsloo

Airtel Africa Plc picked London as the primary listing location for its mobile-money business and expects to start trading there this year.

An initial public offering will unlock value in the financial-services unit, which previous Bloomberg reporting put at more than $10 billion.

The timing, valuation and final structure of the IPO remain subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, the company said in a statement Thursday. It would also provide one of the clearest market tests yet for the valuation of African fintech and mobile-money assets at scale.

Africa is home to the fastest-growing and youngest population in the world, and has been a breeding ground for fintech businesses that include startups such as Moniepoint Inc. and OPay Holding Ltd. OPay is preparing for a possible US IPO, though it hasn’t publicly filed documents or confirmed a listing timetable.

Airtel’s decision is a boost for the London Stock Exchange, which has struggled to attract new listings while facing a spree of takeovers that’s shrinking the number of companies traded there. IPOs are a point of focus for the bourse.

Investors have long viewed Airtel Money as a key contributor to Airtel Africa’s sum-of-the-parts value, arguing that the business could get a higher multiple than the parent company’s telecommunications operations because of its faster growth profile and expanding customer base.

A successful London listing may also reignite investor interest in African equity issuance after a prolonged period of subdued capital-markets activity.

The transaction would likely rank among the most closely watched African fintech offerings in recent years and could serve as a benchmark for other digital-finance companies considering public market listings.