Airtel an institution; next gen can decide on other biz, says Mittal

In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, Mittal shared that plans feature his twin sons Shravin and Kavin, but he insists that theirs is not a family business; it is just that the family happens to be in business. This is also reflected in the paths chosen by the children within the business and outside it.

Shravin, 39, is currently vice chair of Airtel Africa, while Kavin is a tech entrepreneur. Mittal said both know his expectations of how shareholders should act in Airtel.

Since 1995, the group has diversified into telecom infrastructure, satellite communications, data centres, financial services, food and edible oils, consumer electronics and real estate.

The next generation will be free to decide on the future of these ventures — whether to keep them in the group’s portfolio or to divest, and also on which new business opportunity to explore, but the group’s flagship, Bharti Airtel, which is the country’s second biggest carrier and is among the world’s leading mobile services providers with operations in the African continent and the UK through ownership in BT Group Plc (formerly British Telecom), will remain an “institution” and be run by professionals, Mittal elaborated.

Bharti Airtel has a fully empowered professional management, which takes independent decisions including on massive capital expenditure budgets, Mittal said.

“We have given our children a lot of freedom to decide their lives. It’s not that you are born into this family, into this business, (so) this is your destiny, this is your life, unlike most family businesses. I have always said that we are a family in business, but we are not a family business. I made that distinction from day one,” he said. Children of his younger brother Rajan Mittal were also coming into the group, he added.

The family will be the “anchor” shareholder through Bharti Telecom, with one of the children as the face, giving guidance and directions when needed, he said.

Bharti Telecom is the group’s founding promoter entity, where Mittal intends to consolidate the promoter ownership to over 51 per cent from the present around 40.47 per cent over the coming years through buybacks and consistent dividends, he had said in an earnings call in May, adding that he would eventually handover control to the next generation over the next decade.

The real estate business is a passion for Mittal, while investments in consumer electronics company Haier, satcom arm OneWeb and stake in British Telecom are all long-term investments.

The group is planning to step up data centre capacity from 300 MW now to 1 GW, backed by $1 billion investments from within and private equity players including Carlyle.

“We’ve created the culture that this is your (employees’) company. From that point of view, this is not my children’s company to take. But yes, there has always got to be a shareholder who has the ability to guide the enterprise and guide the CEOs. Tomorrow, if there’s a crisis of succession planning in the company, an anchor is required. So long as there is an anchor shareholder like Bharti in the company, somebody from the family will always have to emerge to be the face of the shareholder. Who that will be, let’s see. It is early steps,” Mittal said.

Shravin, 39, is getting his "training ground" in Airtel Africa, where he has been involved for around seven years, and is getting a free hand in running it, under the guidance of Bharti Airtel Executive Vice Chairman Gopal Vittal. Shravin became the Deputy Chair in Airtel Africa in July this year, with Vittal becoming the Chair after Mittal stepped down from Airtel Africa.

“I have told them: Start with Gopal shaping up the Board of Airtel Africa over the next 4 or 5 years, a Board that works for you. That’s because the Board that I have are all stalwarts, big people. If I’m sitting there, I can manage it. If he (Shravin) has those kinds of people, it will be very hard for him to evolve his way of working. So that’s a good training ground,” he said.

Shravin has been part of Airtel for much longer. He was involved in the launch of 3G at Airtel India back in 2011, and was on the senior management team at Airtel Africa where he spearheaded the post-acquisition integration of Kuwait-based telecom player Zain’s operations in 15 African countries, from 2013.

He’s also a director at Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises that is the largest shareholder in Eutelsat Group, the merged entity of UK-based space communications company OneWeb and French satellite operator Eutelsat. They merged in 2023. Shravin is also the founder of Unbound, a multi-billion dollar tech investment vehicle whose portfolio includes companies like Databricks, Snowflake and Cars24.

He is also learnt to have spearheaded the strategic acquisition in BT Group Plc, and a role reversal of sorts with Bharti Global now holding 24.5 per cent stake in the company, which had held a 21 per cent stake in Airtel between 1997-2001.

The technologist

On the other hand, Kavin founded and built Hike Messenger in 2012 as India’s answer to China’s WeChat, after spending his initial years at McLaren, Google, and Goldman Sachs in different roles.

Hike — backed by SoftBank Group, Tiger Global, Tencent Holdings and Foxconn Technology Group — pivoted to real-money gaming with Rush in 2021. Kavin announced Hike’s closure last year due to regulatory restrictions.

“Kavin is a technologist, he can add a lot of value to Airtel on the digital front and companies are getting more AI heavy, more digitally savvy. But he has to take the call when he wants to start getting involved. I would say they’re all very responsible shareholders; they know my expectations of how our shareholders should act in Airtel,” he said.

Since 1995, the Bharti Group has expanded beyond telecom into a diversified portfolio spanning telecom infrastructure through Indus Towers, satellite communications through Eutelsat OneWeb, data centres through Nxtra Data, agro-processing through its joint venture with Del Monte, and real estate through its subsidiary Bharti Realty, which has partnered with Brookfield on select marquee commercial assets, while continuing to operate its real estate business independently.

It forayed into insurance in a joint venture with France’s AXA group in 2006. While general insurance arm was ICICI Lombard in 2020, its life insurance joint venture became Bharti Life Insurance Company Limited in 2023, an entity within the group, in which UK's Prudential Plc will acquire controlling stake of 75 per cent. The group’s presence in financial services is also seen through Airtel Payments Bank in India and Airtel Money as a non-banking finance company in Africa, which filed for listing on the London Stock Exchange last week.

The group is now the second-largest shareholder in Sundrop Brands following the combination of Del Monte India and Agro Tech Foods. December last year, Bharti Enterprises and long-term partner PE firm Warburg Pincus acquired a 49 per cent stake in consumer electronics maker Haier India.

In these businesses, Mittal said, his family members are free to do what they want. “They can run it, sell it, they can do what they want. (But) Airtel is an institution and will be very different from everything else,” Mittal said.

Bharti Global’s investment vehicle Norlake Hospitality also backs hospitality firm Ennismore, founded by Sharan Pasricha, husband of Mittal’s daughter Eiesha Bharti Pasricha. While Ennismore runs marquee destinations including The Hoxton, Estelle Manor and Maison Estelle located in London and Oxfordshire, as well as Gleneagles, a resort in Scotland, Eiesha is an independent investor in several lifestyle brands.

Mittal added that the next generation will decide on any new businesses the group will get into.

“A lot of opportunities keep on coming. This is where the next generation has to decide what is to their liking. I’m not going to start anything that I like, because I need to finish it, and it takes a long time to get it going,” Mittal said.

Mittal underscored that Airtel’s management was highly empowered to take any decision, and were arguably running the company better than he could. “The ₹35,000 crore of capex every year, I don’t get to sign 35 paise out of this,” he said, underscoring that Airtel will remain to be professionally run.

Eying Europe?

When asked whether Airtel would increase its stake in British Telecom, up from the current 25 per cent that it acquired in 2024, Mittal said there were no plans at present. “We are happy with our current stake of just under 24.9% and two board seats. Any future plans will depend on opportunities to invest across the globe,” he said.

On expanding its presence in Europe and which all European telecom companies may offer synergy for acquisition, Mittal explained that the ideal candidates should have the opportunity to make operations more efficient.

“Many of these companies are not truly efficient, so one has to look at the work culture, expenses, and total costs that could be taken out. You have to enter well, buy right, and then see where it is possible to integrate aspects of Airtel’s ways of working,” he said.

He noted that the benefits of integration seen between the Indian and African operations could be possible with potential European acquisitions. “Despite Africa being a subsidiary, we (Airtel India) could never transfer the knowledge because we were too busy here (in India), fighting the fires here, but now we are freer, so there’s more integration happening between Africa and India,” Mittal said.

Passion and the long haul

On being asked which businesses the group would not be keen on, Mittal said the real estate was his ‘passion’ and that investments into consumer electronics company Haier, satcom arm OneWeb and now its part-acquisition of British Telecom were all long-term investments.

“I like real estate as a side business. It’s my personal delight when I see buildings come up from nothing… If you go to Aerocity, Delhi, you’ll see such wonderful stuff happening there. So that will continue. I like that business. It’s my passion. Then, we have invested in Haier, we treat it as a long-term investment. Private equity from Warburg Pincus will have a finite life, but we will stay in Haier for a longer term. In hospitality, we have my daughter and son-in-law…their business is mostly international, which is flourishing,” he said.

“British Telecom (BT) and OneWeb are long-term investments. But eventually telecom should all be in one place. We have recently sold our Africa stake to Airtel, consolidated everything here. So, the idea is that anything in telecom or digital connectivity should go to Airtel, but only when they can consolidate. Till that time, we’re happy to hold it in our hands,” he said.

The group intends to consolidate all telecom operations under Bharti Airtel in the long term.

When asked about his views on how artificial intelligence (AI) was being looked at from the group’s point of view, Mittal said he wanted Airtel to be part of the value chain, having forged a partnership with Google for data centres and building digital infrastructure for the world, but it will not build its own large language models (LLMs). It already runs 300 MW of data centres and has spoken to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for more land for expanding capacity to 1 GW.

“Nxtra will be the place where (we’ll house data centres), we'll be one of the serious players. Our hyperscaler relationships are very strong — Microsoft, Amazon, Google. So, we are going to do major stuff for them, plus build data centres for our own needs for the sovereign cloud,” he said.

He added that Airtel will use AI to build superior networks, enhance customer experience, and build go-to-market applications. “We are putting a lot of AI into the working of Airtel, but we’re not getting into LLMs or creating our own tools. We’ll tie up with global companies and use their tools to deliver services,” he said.

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