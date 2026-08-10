Airtel Business, ITI partner to provide digital solutions to enterprises

Bharti Airtel's B2B arm Airtel Business and telecom public sector company ITI Ltd have collaborated to sell digital solutions to enterprises, a joint statement said on Monday.

The move is expected to enhance Airtel Business' share in the public sector, including Defence sector, by leveraging quota of ITI Ltd.

"Extremely enthusiastic on this momentous occasion, wherein ITI Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd have come together with this MoU to offer state-of-the-art services and solutions to our customers," ITI Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai said.

He said the collaboration would the pave way for joint identification and fulfilment of enterprise customer needs in terms of digital transformation, faster connectivity, hyper scale data centers, cybersecurity solutions, IoT etc.

The strategic collaboration will deliver nationwide digital and telecom infrastructure, combining high-speed enterprise connectivity (OFC, GPON, SD-WAN, and private 4G/5G) with secure data center and sovereign cloud services.

India's first PSU set up post independence, ITI Ltd, is engaged in manufacture and supply of telecom gear.

The collaboration eyes regulated sectors like banking and PSUs where the companies will offer integrated industrial IoT asset tracking, AI-powered analytics, and full-stack cybersecurity solutions.

Airtel has been pushing expansion to data centre business to offer sovereign cloud services to Indian enterprises.

"As India accelerates into its next phase of digital growth, building a foundation that is resilient, sovereign, and regulatorily-compliant is imperative. Today, we are delighted to partner with ITI Ltd, in a shared ambition to create future-ready technology solutions that strengthen business continuity, unlock innovation, and support India's secure digital-first future," Airtel Business CEO Sharat Sinha said..

The two companies will be able to jointly offer solutions around cybersecurity risks, growing data demands, and the need for greater operational agility.

"In addition, the collaboration would also try to support the defence and security needs of the nation through innovation, Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat focus," the statement said.

ITI has bagged deals from several public sector firms, including one for deployment of strategic network for secured communication across the country for Defence with an outlay of ₹7,796 crore.