Friday, October 09, 2026 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel Money makes London Stock Exchange debut with $7 billion valuation

Airtel Money makes London Stock Exchange debut with $7 billion valuation

African digital financial services platform, Airtel Money, made its London Stock Exchange (LSE) debut on Friday, marking the exchange's largest initial public offering (IPO) in several years..

Airtel

Airtel Money makes London Stock Exchange debut. Image: Bloomberg

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 11:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

African digital financial services platform, Airtel Money, made its London Stock Exchange (LSE) debut on Friday, marking the exchange's largest initial public offering (IPO) in several years..

Sunil Mittal, Founder of Airtel and Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said the listing builds on Bharti's significant record of long-term interests in the UK.

"I am delighted to welcome the successful listing of Airtel Money on the London Stock Exchange. This listing is a vote of confidence in the UK as an attractive global destination for investment, with a stable business and policy environment attractive for long-term investors," he said.

The listing also builds on Bharti's significant record of long-term interests in the UK, including the strategic stake in BT announced in 2024, shareholding in Eutelsat (previously OneWeb) alongside the UK Government, and hospitality assets including the Scottish resort Gleneagles.

 

"In 2019, we listed Airtel Africa in London to leverage the UK's established investor base of patient, strategic capital, and willingness to invest in dynamic emerging market companies. The same conditions made London the obvious choice for this new listing in 2026," Mittal said.

Also Read

Airtel Money

Airtel Money to debut on London Stock Exchange; biggest listing in 5 yrs

Airtel Money

Airtel Money files for potential London IPO of at least $800 million

Robotaxi

Uber, Wayve launch London's first robotaxi service with safety driver

Airtel Payments Bank

Airtel Payments Bank Q1 net profit jumps 82% to ₹19 cr, revenue at ₹831 cr

Shabnam Sinha

Shabnam Sinha to succeed Sunil Bharti Mittal as Airtel Payments Bank chair

The over-subscription of the Airtel Money offering shows the appetite of the UK market for high-quality investable assets, he added.

Airtel Money has begun conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange The offer price is 1.96 a share, in early conditional trading, the shares touched about 2.00, then eased to about 1.94, slightly below the issue price.

The implied market capitalisation is about USD 7 billion ( 5.3 billion), though this is below the USD 8-9 billion valuation previously estimated.

Dealing so far is conditional and limited to investors who were allocated shares - Unconditional trading is scheduled to begin on October 14, 2026.

Bharti Airtel owns a 79.2 per cent stake in Airtel Africa, while Airtel Africa owns 77.85 per cent of Airtel Money. Effectively, Bharti Airtel has an indirect economic interest of about 61.6 per cent in Airtel Money.

More From This Section

The Amazon logo

Amazon Great Indian Festival logs record 440 million visits in early phase

Vayona Energy

Vayona Energy unveils next-generation 5 MW wind turbine platform in Chennai

Flipkart

Flipkart draws 6.3 million concurrent users as Big Billion Days sale opens

TCS

TCS earnings lift IT stocks as demand recovery hopes boost market mood

Juspay Singapore expansion, Juspay Asia Pacific, Juspay Agoda partnership, digital payments infrastructure Singapore, Juspay international expansion, Juspay payment solutions, Juspay full-stack service, payments orchestration Asia Pacific, Juspay glo

Juspay swings to ₹90 crore FY26 loss amid AI investments, global expansion

Topics : Airtel payments bank Stock exchanges London London Stock Exchange

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 11:45 PM IST