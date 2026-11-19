Airtel has been ranked as India’s most valuable brand by Kantar, a marketing data and analytics firm, in 2026 displacing HDFC Bank from the number one spot.

“This is the first time a telecom provider has claimed the No.1 position in the Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Indian Brands ranking since its launch in 2014. The telecom giant has grown 5 per cent in the last year to reach a brand value of $43.2 billion,” Kantar said in its release on the brand rankings.

“Airtel is a brilliant example of a brand with strong brand equity and a global footprint. It is one of the few Indian brands to have achieved a global presence. It is also part of the global top 100,” Soumya Mohanty, managing director, South Asia, Kantar, told Business Standard.

In its methodology, Kantar takes into account the financial value, the brand contribution and the brand value.

“Worth a combined $460.3 billion, India’s Kantar BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands remain a powerful engine of economic growth, with their total value equivalent to 11 per cent of the country’s GDP. Overall, the value of the ranking has declined 12 per cent year-on-year, as brands manage the pressures of moving towards AI-enabled transformation,” the report.

The report also added that financial services remains the largest category by value, and represents 29 per cent of the Indian Top 100’s total. Five of this year’s top 10 risers come from the financial services sector, indicating its continued resilience.