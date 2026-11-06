Airtel restores ₹299 prepaid plan withdrawn in August as additions slow

Bharti Airtel has brought back its 28-day, 1 GB-per-day entry-level plan costing ₹299, which it withdrew from the market in August, according to the company’s website, as the quarter ended September showed a slowdown in net customer additions.

While queries to the company did not elicit a response as of Friday evening, chief executive officer Shashwat Sharma said in the company's earnings call for the quarter that the change in tariff plans had been seen.

The company would now focus on other levers, including plan upgrades, postpaid, international roaming and top-ups, to sustain average revenue per user (ARPU) growth over the coming quarters. The carrier's ARPU continued to be the highest among peers at ₹271 in Q2, higher than the ₹218.8 of Reliance Jio, which made its stock market debut with India's largest public listing on October 28.

“Overall, for the intervention that we have taken on pricing on prepaid in Q2 has already kind of paid out, and now we are looking at all the other levers forwarded in terms of continuing to grow ARPU steadily over the coming quarters. I see a sustained growth of ARPU to possible on the base as we continue to unlock these levers,” Sharma said.

The No. 2 carrier's net customer additions fell by nearly two-thirds to 716,000 in Q2 from 3.3 million in Q1, while churn increased by three basis points to 2.9 per cent sequentially. Executives added that signs of a revival were visible in Q3.

Rising smartphone prices have also weighed on customer additions, particularly on the transition from 2G to 4G or 5G. However, a positive trend was seen in the refurbished devices market.

“We have seen some softness on customer grades, I think entry-level smartphone prices have gone up substantially, and shipments have slowed. However, the other thing we have seen also in India is a very strong refurbished phones market, which is expanding, which is supporting smartphone upgrades at the entry level,” Sharma said.

The executive added that carriers would eventually need to move away from offering unlimited voice and data at relatively low price points towards a model that better monetises actual data consumption.

On home broadband, the carrier is also scaling back its fixed wireless access (FWA) expansion, adding that it will serve only as an interim solution to capture demand until fibre connectivity reaches a particular area.

Data centers and growth strategies

Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal explained that the new data centre land acquired in Vizag would enable the setting up of a 400-500 MW data centre, while other locations would be scouted as the company aims to take overall capacity to over 1 GW, as demand from the US may get directed to India. It is also building tools to accelerate the pace of data centre development through modular units.

“We are also looking at slightly higher, larger pieces of land at the edge, which gives us the option of building out data centers even at the edge... GPU as a service where there's a little bit more software and orchestration that needs to be done, as some of the neo-clouds do. That's an area which we are currently studying,” he added.

Airtel was also looking at opportunities to offer its AI services as a stack to existing customers, on top of cloud and data centres.

Sharma added that financial services through Airtel Money, Airtel Finance and Airtel Payments Bank, alongside upcoming investments in data centres and Airtel Cloud, would continue to be growth bets.

He added that the company was building and benefiting from synergies in network, technology, operations and supply chain across different businesses, including Indus Towers, which is expanding in Africa.