Akasa Air targets 30-40% growth in FY27 despite headwinds: CFO Ankur Goel

Akasa Air expects to maintain a 30-40 per cent growth trajectory over the next five years, even as the West Asia conflict and a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have created short-term headwinds for the aviation industry, the airline's Chief Financial Officer, Ankur Goel, said on Tuesday. The airline also aims to expand its passenger handling capacity by more than 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in financial year 2027 (FY27). The airline's net loss narrowed in FY26, compared to FY25, despite a 30 per cent increase in capacity during FY26, Goel said during a press conference here. He did not reveal the exact loss numbers.

"For six months, which is September till March... we were actually Ebitda positive," he said, adding that the milestone reinforced the airline's confidence that its path to profitability was "certain".

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is a measure of operating profitability that excludes financing and accounting costs.

Akasa Air’s standalone net loss widened 18.7 per cent Y-o-Y to approximately ₹1,983 crore in the FY25, driven by rising employee costs, aircraft maintenance and airport charges, and a sharp increase in forex expenses.

According to Goel, Akasa was also targeting an initial public offering (IPO) within the next two to four years, although he stressed that listing plans would follow business performance rather than drive it.

"IPO will happen for us. It's not a question of if, it's a question of when. We are not creating an airline to do an IPO. We are creating an airline that really creates value," he said.

Milestones such as sustained Ebitda positivity, positive cash flows and overall profitability would guide the timing of the listing, according to the CFO.

As of FY26, Akasa had a fleet of 37 aircraft after adding 10 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft during the financial year. The airline currently operates 39 aircraft and is expected to have 226 aircraft by 2032.

Goel said the airline's unit revenue, a metric that measures revenue earned per seat kilometre flown, rose about 10 per cent in FY26 despite rapid expansion. Unit costs fell by 4 per cent during the year, while Ebitda margins improved by 60 per cent.

The airline's international operations accounted for around 25 per cent of total capacity during FY26. Akasa launched Phuket services during the year and is preparing to start flights to Hanoi as it expands its footprint in Southeast Asia and the Gulf region.

"Our overall capacity in FY27 is likely to improve again by more than 30 per cent... We are likely to continue growing in the range of 30-40 per cent for the next five years," Goel stated.

He said the airline remained "cautiously optimistic" as fuel prices had eased from the peaks seen during the crisis, while passenger demand continued to remain strong.

Indian airlines have been tussling with ATF prices hikes, insurance and operational disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.

The closure of Pakistani airspace for Indian carriers has had little impact on Akasa because its international operations are centred on Mumbai and Bengaluru, rather than Delhi, the CFO said.

"Our flights to West Asia don't overfly Pakistan. Our flights to Phuket, for example, don't overfly Pakistan. We're opening up Hanoi. Those flights will not overfly Pakistan. So honestly, the Pakistan airspace closure does not impact us," he said.

Goel also reaffirmed Akasa's commitment to Boeing despite industry-wide supply chain challenges and delivery delays. He said the airline was not considering wet leasing aircraft or introducing multiple cabin classes.

"Our trust on Boeing has only increased from what it was earlier. Boeing has been a great partner," he said.

The airline will continue with its all-economy configuration and focus on offering greater legroom, comfortable seating and ancillary products, he added.

On plans to set up aircraft leasing operations through GIFT City, Goel said Akasa had already established an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) leasing entity, but was yet to lease aircraft through it. He said the airline expected to use the platform in future as India's aircraft leasing ecosystem develops further.